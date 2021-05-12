Former UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added some much-needed depth to their defensive line.

Former UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair committed to Auburn on Wednesday. Fair is a redshirt senior and will have one year of eligibility with the Tigers.

“Man it’s been a long journey and I thank every coach for finding interest in me,” Fair wrote in part on social media. “… The team I have chosen to finish my last college season with is the Auburn Tigers.”

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Fair joins the Tigers after spending the past two seasons with the Blazers. He recorded 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in nine games in 2020 after a debut season in which he registered 36 tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hurries.

Fair was named to the 2019 honorable mention All-Conference USA team as part of a Blazers defense that ranked eighth nationally in total defense.

Fair came to UAB from Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. He recorded 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2018 after notching 98 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack in 2017.

Fair began his collegiate career at Indiana State but did not record any statistics in his lone season with the Sycamores.

Fair joins a defensive tackle group that includes Tyrone Truesdell, Marquis Burks, JJ Pegues, Zykeivous Walker, Dre Butler and Lee Hunter. The position took a hit this spring when Jeremiah Wright tore his ACL and Jay Hardy entered the transfer portal.