 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU FOOTBALL

Former USF running back Brian Battie commits to Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
South Florida Cincinnati Football

South Florida running back Brian Battie, right, carries the ball as he stiff-arms Cincinnati linebacker Deshawn Pace during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

 Aaron Doster

Monday was another busy day in the transfer portal for Auburn football.

Auburn football coach recaps the Tigers' early signing period pickups on Dec. 21.

About an hour after securing a pledge from 6-foot-6 wide receiver Nick Mardner, the Tigers added another offensive weapon in former South Florida running back Brian Battie.

The ninth addition to Auburn via the transfer portal this offseason, Battie comes to the Plains after a career that saw him carve out All-American status in 2021, when he returned 20 kicks for 650 yards and three touchdowns.

In three seasons, he rushed for 1,842 yards on 280 carries, meaning he averaged 6.6 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns.

Last season was Battie's most productive yet as a rusher, logging career highs in yards (1,186), rush attempts (176) and rushing touchdowns (8).

He'll join a running back room that, while having just lost Tank Bigsby to the NFL Draft, returns what should be a pair of productive running backs in Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston. It'll also add four-star standout and Montgomery Catholic product Jeremiah Cobb this summer.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert