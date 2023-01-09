Former USF running back Brian Battie commits to Auburn

Monday was another busy day in the transfer portal for Auburn football.

About an hour after securing a pledge from 6-foot-6 wide receiver Nick Mardner, the Tigers added another offensive weapon in former South Florida running back Brian Battie.

The ninth addition to Auburn via the transfer portal this offseason, Battie comes to the Plains after a career that saw him carve out All-American status in 2021, when he returned 20 kicks for 650 yards and three touchdowns.

In three seasons, he rushed for 1,842 yards on 280 carries, meaning he averaged 6.6 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns.

Last season was Battie's most productive yet as a rusher, logging career highs in yards (1,186), rush attempts (176) and rushing touchdowns (8).

He'll join a running back room that, while having just lost Tank Bigsby to the NFL Draft, returns what should be a pair of productive running backs in Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston. It'll also add four-star standout and Montgomery Catholic product Jeremiah Cobb this summer.