Former Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman commits to Auburn

Auburn has added another defensive back, and it’s someone defensive coordinator Derek Mason knows quite well.

Former Vanderbilt safety Donvoan Kaufman committed to the Tigers on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Kaufman will have four years of eligibility at Auburn.

Kaufman announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

Kaufman signed with Vanderbilt in the class of 2020 as a three-star recruit per 247 Sports. He impressed in Vanderbilt’s first two games last fall by registering 15 tackles and one pass break-up as well as returning five kickoffs for 137 yards. His 10-tackle performance against LSU on Oct. 3 led the Commodores’ defense.

Kaufman self-identified as testing positive for COVID-19 before Vanderbilt’s game against South Carolina on Oct. 10. Mason announced Kaufman would miss the remainder of the season due to a “medical-related issue.”

Kaufman became a Commodore after an outstanding high school career at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana. He recorded 304 tackles, 23 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and eight interceptions in three years as a starter, including a senior season in 2019 which featured 99 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, three fumble returns and one blocked field goal.