Former Vikings GM: Daniel Carlson is the player he regrets cutting the most

Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Tuesday that former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson is the player he regrets cutting the most during his eight years as an NFL GM.

Spielman said it in a video posted to his Twitter on Tuesday, offering his insight as the 53-man cut comes closer for teams in the NFL. Generally speaking, he said the players that are the hardest to cut are veterans who’ve given a lot to the organization and are admirable figures in their community. He said the player he regrets cutting the most, though, is Carlson.

The Vikings drafted Carlson in 2018 NFL Draft and cut him after one bad outing. Since then, he has emerged as one of the best kickers in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carlson was named second-team All-Pro last season. Five of the Raiders’ 10 wins came on game-winning kicks by Carlson in the final seconds. He tied Nick Folk for most points scored in the NFL last season.

Carlson debuted for Minnesota on Sept. 9, 2018, with an uneventful outing against the San Francisco 49ers. The next week, in his second game as a rookie, Carlson missed three field goals in a 29-29 tie with Green Bay. Minnesota cut Carlson the next day and signed Dan Bailey. When asked by the media about the change at the time, a snarky Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer sarcastically responded, “Did you see the game?”

Carlson is now the fifth-highest paid kicker in the NFL. Zimmer was fired in January after a second consecutive losing season.

“He’s had a great career since we cut him, and he’ll continue to have a great career and may go down as one of the best kickers in NFL history,” Spielman said. “That I do regret.”

Spielman was fired from the organization in January. Spielman has been working in media since, like his brother Chris Spielman who was a broadcaster for 20 years before joining the Lions organization in 2020.