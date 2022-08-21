‘Fort Knox’: Auburn soccer team supports teammate LJ Knox after brother’s death

While wearing ‘Fort Knox’ on their wrists during games, the Auburn soccer players have been as supportive as possible for teammate LJ Knox after the passing of her brother this week, Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said.
LJ Knox is a sophomore defender for the Tigers. Her brother Luke Knox, a former Ole Miss football player who transferred to FIU in the summer, died Wednesday on campus at FIU.
“The team’s been unbelievable with their support for LJ and her family in this difficult time,” Hoppa said after the team’s win over Southern Miss on Sunday. “They rally around ‘Fort Knox’ being their theme to honor LJ and her brother Luke who passed away.”
Hoppa said the teammates who room with LJ Knox went to the service on Wednesday. The rest of the team watched the service online together as a group.
“We just want LJ and her family to know that they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” Hoppa said.
LJ Knox saw action in seven games last season as a freshman, coming off the bench as fresh legs to help secure three SEC shutouts.
Another brother, Dawson Knox, plays tight end for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills held a minute of silence before a recent preseason game at Highmark Stadium.
LJ Knox has been away from the team but currently plans to be back for the team’s two-game road trip next week.
PHOTOS: Auburn soccer defeats Southern Miss 9-0
Aubie takes a selfie with a supporter during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Auburn's Maddie Simpson fights for the ball during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Anna Haddock (4) boots a pass during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Hailey Whitaker dribbles with the ball during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Aubie chats with fans during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
A young fan meets the Auburn cheerleaders during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Aubie chats with a youth soccer team during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Carly Thatcher boots a pass during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn soccer team celebrates on the sideline after a goal during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Hannah Waesch fights for the ball during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Grace Sklopan (26) fights for the ball during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Hayden Colson dribbles with the ball during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Sabrina McNeill hugs Anna Haddock after McNeill cleaned up Haddock's shot off the post for a goal during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
The Tigers and Golden Eagles fight for the ball during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Brooke Berdan celebrates her goal during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer during the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Sydney Richards (14) signs autographs for young fans after the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Carly Thatcher (7) signs autographs for young fans after the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Hailey Whitaker (1) and Hannah Waesch (9) sign autographs for young fans after the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Sydney Richards (14) signs autographs for young fans after the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Hannah Waesch (9) signs autographs for young fans after the Auburn soccer team's game against Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
Auburn's Sabrina McNeill (21) and Olviia Fout (27) celebrate after McNeill's goal on Fout's assist Sunday during Auburn's 9-0 win over Southern Miss at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Justin Lee/
