‘Fort Knox’: Auburn soccer team supports teammate LJ Knox after brother’s death

While wearing ‘Fort Knox’ on their wrists during games, the Auburn soccer players have been as supportive as possible for teammate LJ Knox after the passing of her brother this week, Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said.

LJ Knox is a sophomore defender for the Tigers. Her brother Luke Knox, a former Ole Miss football player who transferred to FIU in the summer, died Wednesday on campus at FIU.

“The team’s been unbelievable with their support for LJ and her family in this difficult time,” Hoppa said after the team’s win over Southern Miss on Sunday. “They rally around ‘Fort Knox’ being their theme to honor LJ and her brother Luke who passed away.”

Hoppa said the teammates who room with LJ Knox went to the service on Wednesday. The rest of the team watched the service online together as a group.

“We just want LJ and her family to know that they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” Hoppa said.

LJ Knox saw action in seven games last season as a freshman, coming off the bench as fresh legs to help secure three SEC shutouts.

Another brother, Dawson Knox, plays tight end for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills held a minute of silence before a recent preseason game at Highmark Stadium.

LJ Knox has been away from the team but currently plans to be back for the team’s two-game road trip next week.