Foster’s return from injury highlighted with explosive hitting performance

Auburn baseball had arguably its best performance of the season Friday in a 19-7 drubbing of Southeastern Louisiana to open its NCAA Tournament play, but no member of the Tigers had a better night at the plate than Cole Foster.

The second baseman finished was 4 for 6 with three home runs, three runs scored and nine runs batted in, blazing his name into Auburn’s record book.

Of his 45 appearances this season, Foster's night against the Lions was his eighth multi-hit game of the season, but it marked a season and career high in hits, RBI and home runs.

Foster finished the night second on the team with nine home runs this season. His nine RBI are four more than any player in program history had ever recorded in a regional game, and his first two home runs came from opposite sides of the plate in the same inning, which is a feat that’s only been accomplished three times at the major-league level.

And to top it all off, Foster’s night came after not playing for three weeks, as the infielder suffered an oblique injury on May 13 against Alabama.

“It's awesome, a great feeling,” Foster said of his night. “To come back today, I felt relieved. I didn't feel anything. In practice, I’d been a little conservative with it, but it felt good to be 100% today.”

Foster suffered the injury after sliding into home plate and colliding with Alabama catcher Dominic Tamez in the Tigers’ series opener against the Tide. The collision knocked him out the game after the fifth inning. From there, Foster went through “a lot” of rehab, he said, from heating to stretching and ultrasounds.

“I don't think I swung a bat for like a week,” Foster said.

Thompson confirmed Thursday that Foster would be back in Auburn’s starting lineup, saying he gives the Tigers “a real shot in the arm,” and would be a threat to do something at the plate, and that proved true Friday.

“We've been hunting to try to figure out, really, what to do with our lineup, so that was a really good move, whoever put him there in the two tonight to get us going,” Thompson said with a chuckle Friday. “That switch hitter aspect, another threat maybe sitting in front of Sonny [DiChiara], you get some more pitches to hit.

“I think we saw what we were missing with Cole. … The potential that Cole gives us is something that was really, really needed if we want to get hot, get on a stretch run and want to be competitive.”

