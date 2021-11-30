Four Auburn football players enter transfer portal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"To the Auburn Community [sic] and fans, teammates and especially my o-line brothers; I will miss you all, and thank each of you for being a part of my life!" Manning wrote in part on social media.

Canion entered fall camp with a chance to step up as one of Auburn’s go-to receivers but ultimately did not do so. He only played in four games this fall and ended his sophomore campaign with four receptions for 46 yards.

Canion did not play in Auburn’s final three games of the regular season.

"I appreciate the Auburn family for the love and support you all have showed me over the past 2 years, War Eagle!" Canion wrote on social media.

Johnson, meanwhile, worked his way into the mix at the EDGE position early in the season but did not play in Auburn’s final five games due to undisclosed reasons. He ended the year with four tackles, including one for loss.

When asked on Nov. 1 about the statuses of Johnson and EDGE Romello Height – who both missed the Ole Miss game on Oct. 30 – Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said, "I really don't [have an update] right now. We'll see how this week goes and the next few weeks."

Height returned to the team of its game against South Carolina on Nov. 20.