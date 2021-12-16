Four Auburn starters unavailable for Birmingham Bowl matchup with Houston

BIRMINGHAM – Auburn will be down four starters when the Tigers take the field against Houston in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Thursday that cornerback Roger McCreary, linebacker Zakoby McClain and right tackle Brodarious Hamm have opted out of the bowl game.
Additionally, center Nick Brahms underwent surgery after the Iron Bowl, which will leave him unavailable for the Dec. 28 contest.
“You know that there's that opportunity at the next level [for the three opt-outs]. That's just become part of college football at the end of the year with some bowl games,” Harsin said. “Some guys make decisions not to play for different reasons, and I think that's just – whether you agree with it or not – I think that's become part of college football the last several years at the end of the year.”
McCreary entered 2021 as a well-established cover corner and did his part to prove he was worthy of the attention put on him. He ended the year with 49 tackles, 14 pass break-ups, two interceptions – including one he returned for a touchdown against Alabama State – and two tackles for loss.
McCreary arguably saved his best for last in the Tigers’ Iron Bowl showdown with No. 3 Alabama.
McCreary made his presence known early on in the home game against the Crimson Tide, and by the time the game was over he had seven tackles and four pass break-ups in the loss. The Mobile native rose to the occasion against an Alabama passing game that entered the action averaging just over 344 yards through the air.
“I felt like that was one of my best games. I wouldn't try to get overboard; just stay in the middle. Even though I made a big pay, it's all about the next play,” McCreary said after the game. “Even with fatigue, I still tried to push for the team. That was my main mindset for this game, just next play, next play.”
McClain entered 2021 after tying for the lead nationally in tackles with 113, and he did not disappoint during his senior campaign. McClain ended 2021 with 96 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and two sacks.
McClain’s role became crucial for the Tigers while fellow starting linebacker Owen Pappoe battled injuries throughout the fall.
Hamm started four games at right tackle this fall while battling injuries. He announced his intention to enter the NFL draft earlier Thursday.
Brahms, meanwhile, started all 12 games at center for the Tigers during the regular season. He entered 2020 as the Tigers’ only returning starting offensive lineman from a 2019 season in which he started five games.
When asked about some of the younger players who could step up given the absences, Harsin pointed to center Jalil Irvin; offensive tackles Brenden Coffey and Colby Smith; linebackers Chandler Wooten; Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley.
“For the most part the guys that are playing the game, they've played,” Harsin said. “There's not really any areas where guys – [where] we're having to fill their position with somebody that hasn't played through the season.”
Harsin also noted Pappoe was back and “getting work.” The junior linebacker has only appeared in five games while dealing with a leg injury sustained against Penn State on Sept. 18.
Auburn takes on Houston at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28.