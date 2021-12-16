Four Auburn starters unavailable for Birmingham Bowl matchup with Houston

McCreary made his presence known early on in the home game against the Crimson Tide, and by the time the game was over he had seven tackles and four pass break-ups in the loss. The Mobile native rose to the occasion against an Alabama passing game that entered the action averaging just over 344 yards through the air.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I felt like that was one of my best games. I wouldn't try to get overboard; just stay in the middle. Even though I made a big pay, it's all about the next play,” McCreary said after the game. “Even with fatigue, I still tried to push for the team. That was my main mindset for this game, just next play, next play.”

McClain entered 2021 after tying for the lead nationally in tackles with 113, and he did not disappoint during his senior campaign. McClain ended 2021 with 96 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and two sacks.

McClain’s role became crucial for the Tigers while fellow starting linebacker Owen Pappoe battled injuries throughout the fall.

Hamm started four games at right tackle this fall while battling injuries. He announced his intention to enter the NFL draft earlier Thursday.