Four newcomers to make Auburn debut in Israel

Grateful for the opportunity, and bent on proving something this season, Johni Broome said he’s going to take it serious every time he puts that name “Auburn” across his chest.

The first time is no exception.

In fact Broome, the incoming transfer from Morehead State, will probably be out to make statement during Auburn’s upcoming exhibitions in Israel — along with all the other newcomers playing for the first time in orange and blue.

The games won’t count on Auburn’s ledger this season, but Broome and his teammates are taking the series just as seriously as they would any other game, they said Friday at their last practice before takeoff to Israel.

“Obviously Auburn fans and the Auburn community want to see how all of us can play, how all of us play together,” Broome said. “We’re taking it serious. We want to win. It doesn’t count, but we still want to win.”

Broome stood aside the court at Neville Arena less than 24 hours away from departure. In two years at Morehead State, he was first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference both seasons. Now, he comes to the Plains looking to help replace the size that left the roster when Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler both entered the NBA Draft. Broome is one of four newcomers on this season’s roster.

Auburn first plays the Israel under-20 national team Tuesday in Jerusalem. Auburn will then play an all-star team on Aug. 7 in Tel Aviv before playing the Israel national team on Aug. 8 in Tel Aviv. All the games tip off at 8 p.m. local time in Israel which is noon Central, and all the games will be televised on SEC Network.

“We treat it like a regular game, so we’re preparing for it like it’s a real game,” Broome said.

Auburn’s other newcomer down low is Yohan Traore, a five-star prospect who comes to Auburn heralded like Smith was. He’ll also be making his debut with the team in Israel, as will 6-foot-2 freshman guard Tre Donaldson and 6-foot-6 guard Chance Westry.

“Since I was being recruited, everything’s serious,” Westry said, when asked if there’s any extra motivation for the newcomers to show out in their debuts. “You want to be great; it’s a great program.

“The culture’s very big, so just being in the culture and being in this environment, you want to learn and get better and take everything serious.”

Westry said Bruce Pearl has had him playing point guard, shooting guard, and small forward with his size.

They should all see the floor as Pearl tries to spread playing time around during the tour. He said he’ll try to play 10 players every night.