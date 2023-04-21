Once a three-man class that was shaping up to be one of the best in Auburn men's basketball history, the Tigers' 2024 recruiting class has now dwindled to one, as four-star guard Labaron Philon announced Friday that he was decommitting from the program.

Joe Tipton of On3 initially reported the news, and Christian Clemente of Auburn247 later corroborated Tipton's report.

Philon joins 2024 prospect Peyton Marshall as one of the two pledges to back off commitments. Both cited staff changes as reasons for their decisions in reports from Tipton, seemingly backing multiple reports that assistant coach Wes Flanigan has left Bruce Pearl's staff for a role on Chris Beard's Ole Miss staff.

Neither Ole Miss nor Auburn has officially announced staff changes, but the Tigers have updated their 2023-24 roster, and Flanigan is absent from it.

Philon is considered a consensus top-10 guard, as well as the top prospect in the state of Alabama for 2024. Listed at 6-foot-4, Philon was named the Alabama 7A High School Player of the Year as a sophomore and won the state's Mr. Basketball honor this season. He was averaging 36.3 points per game, as well as 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals at one point for Baker High School.

Between Philon, Marshall and four-star Tahaad Pettiford, the Tigers formerly had a three-man class of top-50 talent that ranked No. 3 in team rankings from 247. When Marshall backed off his commitment, the two-man class slide to No. 5. Now, Pettiford's pledge alone keeps the Tigers with a top-10 class, listed at No. 7.