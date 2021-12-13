Four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry commits to Auburn

An important week for Auburn on the recruiting trail got off to a strong start Monday.

Four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry committed to Auburn, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame. The 6-foot, 195-pound Ausberry becomes Auburn’s 14th commit in the 2022 class.

Per 247 Sports, Ausberry becomes Auburn’s top-rated commit in the 2022 class. According to the same metrics, he is the 17th-best player in the state of Louisiana’s 2022 class and the 36th overall cornerback.

Ausberry is the son of former LSU linebacker Verge Ausberry.

Ausberry joins defensive lineman Caden Story; quarterback Holden Geriner; safety Tre Donaldson and Caleb Wooden; linebacker Powell Gordon; running back Damari Alston; wide receivers Omari Kelly, Ja’Kobi Albert and Jay Fair; offensive linemen Eston Harris and Powell Gordon; tight end Micah Riley-Ducker; and kicker Alex McPherson as Auburn’s 2022 commits.

Ausberry’s addition moves Auburn’s class up to 35th nationally and leaves them still 13th among SEC teams, per 247 Sports.

Ausberry plans to sign with Auburn on Wednesday.