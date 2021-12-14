Four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym flips from LSU to Auburn

Auburn’s successful lead-up to the early signing period continued on Tuesday evening.

Four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym announced he was flipping his commitment from LSU to Auburn. The Valdosta, Georgia native becomes Auburn’s 15th commitment in the 2022 class and the fourth in the last two days.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Rhym is considered the 21st-best cornerback in the 2022 class, per 247 Sports. According to the same metrics, he is the 17th-best recruit in the state of Georgia.

Rhym's commitment moves Auburn's class to 21st nationally and ninth in the SEC.

Per MaxPreps, Rhym recorded 54 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, four passes defended, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2021.

Rhym joins fellow cornerback Austin Ausberry; defensive linemen Caden Story and Enyce Sledge; quarterback Holden Geriner; safeties Tre Donaldson, Marquise Gilbert and Caleb Wooden; linebacker Powell Gordon; running back Damari Alston; wide receivers Omari Kelly, Ja’Kobi Albert and Jay Fair; offensive lineman Eston Harris; tight end Micah Riley-Ducker; and kicker Alex McPherson.