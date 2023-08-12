Auburn football got another victory on the recruiting trail Saturday, as four-star defensive line prospect TJ Lindsey announced he was committing to the Tigers.

Lindsey, an IMG Academy product and native of Little Rock, Arkansas, chose Auburn over a list of finalists that included Alabama, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M. His four-star rankings come from 247Sports’ composite listing and Rivals.

"I chose Auburn because of Coach (Hugh) Freeze, (defensive line) Coach (Jeremy) Garrett, the development, the opportunity, and we're going to bring back and take over the SEC," Lindsey said in a video with On3's Chad Simmons.

Auburn’s 2024 class now holds 16 pledges, and Lindsey’s the 14th blue-chip commitment of the bunch based on 247’s composite rankings. He’s also the second defensive lineman in the class, along with Pike Road’s Malik Blocton.

Based on 247’s class calculator, Auburn’s 2024 class now sits at No. 14 in the country. The Tigers also leapfrogged Oklahoma in the Southeastern Conference rankings to sit at No. 7 in the conference.