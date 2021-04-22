Four-star guard Trey Alexander backs out on Auburn

Four-star guard Trey Alexander won’t be coming to Auburn after all.
The touted prospect from Oklahoma signed with Auburn last November, but announced on social media Thursday that he would not be joining the team and that he is re-opening his recruitment.
“First I would like to thank everyone on the Auburn coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at a great university!” Alexander posted to Twitter. “To all the Auburn fans, thank you for reaching out and welcoming me to Auburn before I had even gotten on to campus! But after a long talk with my family I have decided to reopen my recruitment!”
Alexander’s announcement comes after transfer guard Desi Sills from Arkansas announced his commitment on Tuesday to join Auburn’s stacked roster. Sills signed on after Auburn targeted Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson with a scholarship offer. Pinson ultimately chose LSU. Auburn continued to go after new guards after Alexander signed, also bringing in transfer Wendell Green Jr. from Eastern Kentucky and transfer Zep Jasper from College of Charleston.
Auburn entered Thursday with its roster teetering on the 13-man scholarship limit, pending the coming NBA Draft decision from JT Thor, but finding a balance of playing time would’ve been a tall task for Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and staff projecting into next season.
Auburn has Green, Jasper and Sills signed up to play at the guard positions, with Alexander previously slated to be a fourth name filling out that backcourt rotation. Down low, Auburn has touted signee Jabari Smith and North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler joining Babatunde Akingbola and Dylan Cardwell.
Between the guards and bigs, Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, Devan Cambridge and Chris Moore are all returning, and Thor could be too. Thor put his name into the NBA Draft pool without hiring an agent, seeking evaluation as he still has the opportunity to withdraw his name and return to Auburn.
Pearl has in previous years aimed to run a nine-man rotation.
Alexander originally committed to Auburn over Kansas and others.
Alexander was graded as a four-star shooting guard by both Rivals and 247Sports.