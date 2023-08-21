It’ll be a family affair on Auburn football’s defensive front in a couple seasons, as 2025 linebacker Jakaleb Faulk, the brother of Auburn freshman Keldric Faulk, committed to the Tigers on Monday.

Like his brother was, Jakaleb is listed as a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he’s a consensus four-star on all major recruiting sites. The Highland Home High School product is rated as the No. 12 edge rushing prospect in the 2025 class by 247, and the No. 123 player in his class.

Jakaleb was a two-way player for the Flying Squadron last fall, totaling 79.5 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and a sack and interception at linebacker. He also caught 16 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns at receiver.

Jakaleb’s pledge to Auburn is the second of the 2025 class, alongside Opelika defensive lineman Malik Autry. The addition of Jakaleb makes Auburn the seventh Southeastern Conference school with multiple 2025 pledges. It also vaults the Tigers’ class ranking from No. 28 to No. 11 nationally, and No. 5 in the SEC.

Keldric, who made waves with a signing day flip from Florida State to Auburn in December, has garnered a deal of praise through Auburn’s first fall camp under Hugh Freeze.

“That boy's special,” Auburn defensive lineman Justin Rogers said of Keldric. “I ain't never seen a freshman like that. He's going to be special here, definitely going to be special.”