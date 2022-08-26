Four-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey commits to Auburn

Auburn football added another commit to its 2023 class Friday, as receiver Daquayvious Sorey chose the Tigers.

The four-star chose Auburn over other finalists Alabama, Florida and Miami, and had 16 offers from Power Five schools. Sorey's commitment was livestreamed by 247Sports on YouTube.

With his commitment, Sorey becomes the third highest-ranked recruit in Auburn’s class, and he vaults their class from 68th to 59th nationally, according to the 247Sports class calculator. Auburn’s class is No. 13 in the Southeastern Conference rankings, though it still has the second-fewest commits of any Power Five program.

A Campbellton, Florida, native, Sorey originally committed to Georgia in Feb. 2021, but decommitted from the Bulldogs on Feb. 25. According to Christian Clemente of 247, Sorey originally planned to commit to a new program on July 4, but opted to push his commitment date back before announcing his plans to commit last Saturday.

Auburn receivers coach and former Florida Gator Ike Hilliard is listed as Sorey’s primary recruiter by 247. Since joining the Auburn staff in February, Hilliard has also brought in the highest-ranked commit in Auburn’s class in Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English.

Sorey will join a receivers room next season that is likely to have a lot of new faces contributing in 2021.

While returnees like Shedrick Jackson, Ja’Varrius Johnson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are all likely to take on significant roles in Auburn’s passing game this season, newcomers such as LSU transfer Koy Moore and Camden Brown are likely to see a lot of playing time. Tar’Varish Dawson, who redshirted last season and didn’t log a stat, is also expected to have a bigger presence.