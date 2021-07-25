Four-star running back Damari Alston commits to Auburn on Big Cat Weekend

Cadillac Williams is bringing more talent into the running back room.

Four-star running back Damari Alston from Atlanta announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday afternoon, providing a big boost for the Tigers’ recruiting class for 2022.

Alston chose Auburn over LSU and Northwestern. He announced his commitment on Twitter.

Alston is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and graded as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He commits to Woodward Academy out of College Park, Ga.

Alston rushed for 1,507 yards and 24 touchdowns for Woodward Academy last season, per the team’s MaxPreps page.

Woodward Academy, incidentally, is has the nickname War Eagles.

Alston’s commitment comes amid Big Cat Weekend, the summer recruiting event where Auburn coaches pile up official visits from prospects — revived by Bryan Harsin’s staff after a hiatus during the dead period last year.

Quarterback Holden Geriner, also from Georgia, was among the athletes to announce on social media that they’d be making the trip to the Plains for Big Cat Weekend.