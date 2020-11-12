Four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander commits to Auburn

A little over a month after the Auburn men’s basketball team picked up its first commit for the class of 2021, the Tigers added another big one Thursday.
Four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander committed to the Tigers, choosing Auburn over fellow finalists Arkansas and Kansas. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior joins five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr. as the Tigers’ two commits in next year’s signing class.
Alexander is rated as a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the top prospect in Oklahoma’s class of 2021, the 11th-best shooting guard in the country and the 61st overall player in the country.
Support Local Journalism
Alexander was a star at Heritage Hall School in Oklahoma City in his junior season, averaging 26.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Chargers. With Alexander’s help, the Chargers were 20-5 and had reached the OSSAA Class 4A quarterfinals when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alexander told ZagsBlog.com in September what Auburn has to offer as a possible destination.
“Auburn is definitely a place that I would like to go. They’ve sent a lot of guys to the league and they’ve had a lot of deep tournament runs,” Alexander said. “The coaches have talked to me about coming in and being the guy. If Sharife [Cooper] decides to stay two years, I could come in and play alongside him at the two or the one. I love their play style. They have a great pace, push the ball and shoot a lot of 3’s. Coach [Bruce Pearl] instilled in me and said, ‘If you come here, it’s live and die by the 3. We always take the first shot and try and turn people over’.
“I love the way they play and love the way he coaches his guys and gets the best out of them.”
Alexander is one of three recruits to commit to the Tigers since early October. Smith committed to Auburn on Oct. 9, and three-star center Sage Tolentino committed on Oct. 15 as part of the class of 2022.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!