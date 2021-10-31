Four-star small forward Chance Westry commits to Auburn

Bruce Pearl has his second commitment in next year’s recruiting class.

Four-star small forward Chance Westry committed to Auburn on Sunday, choosing the Tigers over offers from schools such as LSU, USC and Syracuse.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Westry joins point guard Tre Donaldson – who committed to play football and basketball at Auburn in August – as the Tigers’ commits in the 2022 class.

A Phoenix, Arizona native, Westry is considered the third-best prospect in Arizona per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Westry is the ninth-best small forward and the 31st overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Pearl and his staff are staying busy on the recruiting trail with the 2021-22 season squarely in sight. The Tigers have an exhibition Friday against Southern Indiana before opening the season against Morehead State on Nov. 9.