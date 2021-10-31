 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star small forward Chance Westry commits to Auburn
0 Comments
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Four-star small forward Chance Westry commits to Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs. Ole Miss men's basketball (copy)

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl reacts after a missed foul call during the Auburn vs. Ole Miss men's basketball game on Feb. 6 at Auburn Arena.

 Sara Palczewski/

Bruce Pearl has his second commitment in next year’s recruiting class.

Four-star small forward Chance Westry committed to Auburn on Sunday, choosing the Tigers over offers from schools such as LSU, USC and Syracuse.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Westry joins point guard Tre Donaldson – who committed to play football and basketball at Auburn in August – as the Tigers’ commits in the 2022 class.

A Phoenix, Arizona native, Westry is considered the third-best prospect in Arizona per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Westry is the ninth-best small forward and the 31st overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Pearl and his staff are staying busy on the recruiting trail with the 2021-22 season squarely in sight. The Tigers have an exhibition Friday against Southern Indiana before opening the season against Morehead State on Nov. 9.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert