Four-star small forward Chance Westry officially signs with Auburn

Make that two Auburn men’s basketball signees in the 2022 class.

Four-star small forward Chance Westry officially signed with Auburn on Tuesday. Westry put pen to paper after committing to the Tigers over offers from schools such as LSU, USC and Syracuse back on Oct. 31.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Westry joins point guard Tre Donaldson – who committed to play football and basketball at Auburn in August – as the Tigers’ two signees the 2022 class.

“Chance is one of the most underrated prospects in this class,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. “We run a four-guard system, and he has great versatility to play with and without the basketball. He is a long, active defender with a really high basketball IQ. He can get downhill and score through traffic but is a really willing passer. Chance has tremendous upside and wants to be great.”

A Phoenix, Arizona native, Westry is considered the third-best prospect in Arizona per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Westry is the ninth-best small forward and the 31st overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Westry’s addition becomes another highlight in a recent stretch on the recruiting trail by Pearl and his staff. Pearl’s Tigers are back in action Friday at South Florida.