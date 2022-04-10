Four-star Terrance Love commits to Auburn football

Auburn football has picked up a new commitment on the heels of A-Day.

Four-star safety Terrance Love announced Sunday that he'll be joining the Tigers.

"I thank every school that gave took the chance and gave me the opportunity to play at the next level," Love said in a statement on his personal Twitter account. "With that being said, for the next 3-4 years, I will be attending 'The Auburn University.'"

A four-star and top-200 recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports, Love's ranking on each site is considerably different. The latter lists him as the No. 182 recruit nationally, No. 16 at his position and No. 17 in the state of Georgia. Rivals lists him as the No. 81 recruit nationally, No. 5 at his position and No. 8 in Georgia.

The Fairburn, Ga., native and Langston Hughes High School product is listed at 6-3, 195 pounds by 247, and he chose Auburn over 37 other offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Michigan. He also made two unofficial visits to Auburn in the past month.

Love joins Auburn High School offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner in the Tigers' 2023 class. Also a four-star, Joiner committed on Jan. 1.

