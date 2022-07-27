Four-star Wilky Denaud commits to Auburn

Auburn picked up a touted addition to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, as four-star defensive end Wilky Denaud announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers.

Denaud plays defensive end at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Denaud chose Auburn over Florida State, Tennessee and Indiana.

He’s listed this preseason on the USA Today Florida Network’s top 100 football prospects list. USA Today reported that Denaud as a junior recorded 55 tackles and 15 sacks while forcing two fumbles and pulling down an interception. He also plays basketball for John Carroll and throws on the track and field team.

He’s the fifth commit in Auburn’s class of 2023. His commitment moved Auburn up to 66th in the 247 Sports team rankings in recruiting. Auburn’s class is still ranked 12th in the SEC.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin last week at SEC Media Days addressed Auburn’s low rankings in the recruiting world and said that his message to prospects was to watch and wait to see the team win more games this fall.

“I think the message is: watch,” Harsin said. “We’ve got to go out there and play. That’s the beauty of what we get a chance to do every Saturday, alright? When you get into the arena, you have the opportunity to go out there and settle the score, alright? You have a chance to compete. That’s really what we do this for. We do it so that we can get into that arena and have that opportunity.

“We’ve told our recruits: watch. I think the ones that have been on our campus, they see the energy and the vibe, what’s happening, how the players are responding, coaches are connecting, everything that we’re doing. There’s a great energy in our program right now. There’s alignment in our program right now. I know those recruits and families feel that when they step on campus.

“Auburn sells itself. It’s a beautiful campus. It’s a phenomenal stadium. The people there are fantastic. Everything about it is what you want to be a part of. Now we’ve got to put a product on the field that players want to be a part of. We want to go out there and be successful. Our guys know that. We know that.”