Four things we learned about Auburn’s football coach search from new AD John Cohen

Auburn athletics director John Cohen has not shared a hot tub with a football coach.

It was the answer to the first question Cohen was asked in his introductory press conference Tuesday, eight days after assuming his new role on the Plains, harkening back to how his predecessor Allen Greene said he’d met his lone football coach hire at Auburn, Bryan Harsin.

Of course, both Greene and Harsin are gone, and now Cohen is in. He didn’t seem to get the joke — “That’s a new one for me,” he said. “Not to my knowledge." — but he did acknowledge the immediate pressures of his circumstances as Auburn’s AD. Although he doesn't like to think of it that way.

“I’m not a big ‘pressure’ guy,” Cohen said. “I just see opportunity, and Auburn is the land of opportunity. I think we have a great opportunity here and I think the future is really bright.”

As Cohen gets the opportunity to put his football coach in place on the Plains, here’s what we learned in Tuesday’s press conference:

The 58-point list

When first asked about the head coaching search, Cohen pulled out a piece of paper. It was held backwards, but through the light, a long list was visible on the other side.

“I have 58 things on this piece of paper that we go through with this process of looking for a new head football coach,” Cohen said.

It was a blend of to-dos and criteria, Cohen said, most of it common sense, but also things that Cohen said were personally important to him in a hire.

“It starts with culture,” Cohen said. “It starts with X’s and O’s. And it starts with recruiting. Those three things have to be up front, but there’s a whole lot of other things that have to be answered before you get really deep into it.”

The 'F-word'

Cohen made two football coach hires at Mississippi State, Joe Moorhead and Mike Leach. What’d he learn from those? And how does it apply to what he’ll do at Auburn?

“I’m going to use the F-word,” Cohen said, starting his answer to the question.

And no, not that f-word.

“Fit,” he said. “And everybody uses it, but it’s real. What is a fit for Mississippi State University is a different fit for Auburn University. That alters the paradigm and, again, you have to make those considerations.”

Auburn using a search firm

Cohen confirmed that Auburn will be using a search firm, though it’ll be “for logistics purposes,” he said.

“(The) search firm will not give us names,” Cohen said. “They obviously will help in background checks, and they will help us with logistics. Every other part of the search will be our own.”

Specifics weren’t disclosed on the firm, nor what Auburn’s search committee would look like.

For the hire of Harsin, Auburn used Parker Executive Search Firm, based in Atlanta, to assist, and its search committee consisted of eight names, including Greene, Bo Jackson, and multiple other Auburn lettermen.

Jackson has been on the firm for both Harsin and Malzahn’s hiring.

Cohen gets the final say

Cohen said he's been told that he will get the final say on hiring in the athletic department, including with Auburn’s next football coach. He did, however, emphasize Tuesday that he'll seek “all the information that is available.”

“Information is a powerful thing and I want that information,” Cohen said. “Certainly, Dr. (Chirs) Roberts made it clear that these decisions will be my own, but it takes a village.

"It takes a group of people sharing information and sharing knowledge. Quite frankly, I have been on the phone a lot because we have to make great decisions. That’s what I’m charged with doing.”