When Auburn’s 1989 baseball season ended with a loss to Clemson in that year’s Tallahassee Regional, Frank Thomas said he cried for hours.

“Getting to the College World Series was one of the failures in life that I didn’t have,” Thomas said Saturday following the unveiling of his statue in front of Plainsman Park. “And the great team I had in ‘89, we thought we were going to get there and fell one game short at Florida State. It was tough.”

That hasn’t been the case for Auburn since Thomas’ departure for a Hall of Fame MLB career. The program took two trips to Omaha in the 1990s, and though it went two decades without another trip until 2019, a Butch Thompson-led squad made it to the end of the line.

That was the first of two trips to Omaha under Thompson, in a program that Thomas said has grown “leaps and bounds” since his Auburn career.

“To see the program like it is now, I’m proud of it,” Thomas said. “Watching that the other night, that was unbelievable. The stadium is unbelievable. The energy in that place — I will definitely be around more.”

Thomas spent the weekend embroiled in a fanfare of events. He took in Auburn’s weekend series against Texas A&M — throwing out a ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday’s finale — in a Plainsman Park that’s set to be given $30 million in facility upgrades.

“Our players, through their highest of highs of Omaha and through their grind of tough days have examples,” Thompson said in a speech Saturday. “Frank, you're another example for us all. For our university, for our student-athletes, for future generations. It's incredible.”

Part of Thomas’ desire to be around the program more stems from Thompson, who he said reached out to him about a year ago. Thompson visited Thomas in Chicago and “made this process really happen,” Thomas said, in regards to building a statue. He added that Thompson also “extended that branch of wanting me back here.”

Thomas added that he's also moved from Chicago to Florida now, where he has a son, Frank Thomas III, playing baseball at IMG Academy.

“It will be an easier journey for me to get over here to Auburn and spend a lot more time,” Thomas said. “But coming through that football tunnel, I’ve got to get more football games and baseball games.”