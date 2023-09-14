Even Hugh Freeze admitted that Auburn’s Week 2 victory over Cal didn’t go how he expected.

What many predicted to be a shootout between two run-heavy offenses was a struggle for either to put points on the board. While Auburn’s defense showed significant strides from its performance in Week 1, the offense seemingly took a step back in the 14-10 win.

“It was good and bad, I guess,” Freeze said. “We worked really hard on: How can we come up with the right defensive plan for our guys? How do we handle the tempo? Heck, they didn't go much tempo at all. I mean, a few plays, but nothing like what I'm used to from [Cal Offensive Coordinator Jake] Spavital. We never got in our tempo hardly at all because we never were efficient enough on first down to get in it. It was just totally different from what I expected.”

The Auburn defense, for at least a week, is trending upwards, but the unit that Freeze specializes in had several questions surrounding it Monday, most notably the two-quarterback system it deploys.

Of the 143 games Auburn has played in the past decade, Saturday was just the ninth time it has attempted 15 or more passes and generate less than 100 yards of production. More than half of those games came from the 2013 season and Carnell "Cadillac" Williams' 2022 interim tenure, both of which were times when Auburn leaned on run-first quarterbacks for offenses that relied on the ground game.

“I do not like the way the other night went with it,” Freeze said. “At the same time, I think Robby has to get his touches. So that is absolutely something that's on my mind, and we've got to figure it out.”

One point Freeze made is that he wants to see better play — specifically consistency — from Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne, who only threw for 94 yards but also tossed a game-winning touchdown pass.

Thorne’s final four pass attempts, all on the touchdown drive, were completions and they amassed more than half of his total yardage. Prior to that, however, Thorne was 5 of 10. His largest completion of the evening through then was his 13-yard touchdown pass to Jay Fair. Ashford’s evening was also incredibly impotent. He totaled just 15 snaps, went 1 of 3 passing and netted no yards. He also averaged 2.0 yards per carry on four rush attempts.

In all, Auburn’s ground game averaged 3.6 yards per carry and its longest run was 19 yards. It was just the 10th game since 2018 in which Auburn averaged fewer than 4.0 yards per carry and won.

Auburn's offense also fumbled the ball three times and was whistled for seven penalties. Oddly enough, that played a big part in Freeze’s concerns not being overwhelming.

“I'm not making any excuses because we have to own what's on the film,” Freeze said Monday, “but when you turn it over four times and you don't get a lot of possessions in a game, it's hard. And that's kind of where we were. And every time we did get an explosive one, a run on the reverse or something, there's another penalty.”

Freeze also said his confidence in his offensive staff wasn't shaken by the single-game performance. Asked if he took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, Freeze said he only called three plays against Cal, including Thorne’s touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather.

“I didn't see many awful playcalls, truthfully,” Freeze said. “They all had a chance to work. Nothing schematically was off about it. I think we need a little more balance and we've got to figure out what that looks like exactly.”

While Auburn’s defense was a focus point heading into Week 2, it looks like Freeze will give his offense just as much attention ahead of kickoff against Samford at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We've had a lot of tough talks this morning,” Freeze said. “I can't be everywhere, but ultimately I have to own everything. I spent a lot of time with our defensive guys last week and I'm going to spend a lot of time with our offensive guys this week. But it's about us all seeking wisdom as to how we can get better, me included.”