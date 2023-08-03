It’s an even race in the beginning.

To start fall practice Thursday on the first day of fall camp, Auburn’s Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner were said to have split repetitions evenly at practice.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has a timeline in place on when he wants to narrow the race down from three to two — but from there, he said Thursday he doesn’t have a timeline on naming the opening game starter out of the last two standing.

Through the first five days of fall, Freeze and offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery have decided that reps will be divided evenly among the 1’s, 2’s and 3’s of the offense. From there, staff will “evaluate all of those reps and kind of recalibrate and sit down and kind of go through there” as they look at the remainder of camp.

In terms of reducing those three candidates down to one true starter, Freeze can’t quite give a timeline just yet.

“I do think you’ve got to get it down from three to two fairly quick and give yourself two-and-a-half, three weeks to find out who you’re going to roll out there,” Freeze said. Having two competing for the starting job instead of three ensures more quality repititions in practice for the finalists. “It may be three games into the season before we really know this is absolutely the guy we’ve got to roll with when it’s crunch time. I hope it’s not that, but it could be.”

When asked about the quarterback room during a pre-practice press conference, Freeze shrugged a bit in saying that he thinks several of the quarterbacks on the team are capable of winning games this fall, and he mentioned that even if someone is named the starter for Game One, things could change.

“I’m not sure we can’t win games with several of them. Everybody, we’re all concerned about that room, and I get it,” Freeze said, “but I’m at the same time very cautiously optimistic that we could win some football games with several of those guys.”

Members of the media were permitted to view practice during the Aug. 3 individual drill portion. In that stretch, Thorne was taking his reps with the first-team offense, but there’s not much to glean from that knowing that, going in, each player is meant have his fair share doing the same thing.

Ashford and Geriner have been with the program since his arrival, so Freeze and staff had the opportunity to see them on the field in the spring. That won’t be the case for newcomer Payton Thorne.

Announcing his transfer to Auburn for his junior year on May 5, Freeze has been able to develop a relationship with Thorne over the summer but hasn’t had the opportunity to see him hit the field. In that time, though, he’s seen a drive from the Michigan State transfer.

“It’s impossible for you not to visit with Payton because he demands it,” Freeze said. Checking his phone throughout the day, messages are pouring in from Thorne — “‘Hey coach, you got any free time today? Hey coach, you got any free time today?’ I love that about him.”

Thorne was the only quarterback Freeze was specifically asked about beyond questions about the position group as a whole and in his evaluations, he was complimentary of the intangibles he’s seen over the summer.

“I feel very comfortable with who he is and his leadership and his desire and his preparation and his football IQ,” Freeze said. “Truthfully, I’m excited about the competition between he and Robby and Holden. I think it’s going to make them all better.”

Now with the ability to look at his guys on the field, Freeze said staff will be looking for a quarterback who can properly evaluate coverage, get the ball to the right spot and make sound decisions on whether to run or pass.

The coaches will be working to “create pressure and adverse situations, and see how they respond,” and then from other players, they’ll be evaluating who the team will “rally around the most” over the next few weeks.