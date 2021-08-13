Fresh off Olympics heroics, Suni Lee ready to ‘start the next chapter’ as Auburn gymnast

To call the last few weeks a whirlwind for Auburn gymnast Suni Lee would be nothing short of an understatement.
Lee became a household name during the Tokyo Olympics after stepping up due to Simone Biles’ early exit and bringing home gold during the individual all-around. It was the ultimate highlight in a series of big moments for Lee, who also brought home silver in the team all-around and bronze in the uneven bars.
Since the Olympics ended, Lee has been just as busy preparing for life as an Auburn freshman.
“It's been pretty crazy. I have been, like, kind of back and forth a little bit, but just being here has been pretty amazing. I'm just getting settled in, so super excited for the rest of the season,” Lee told reporters on Friday. "Right now, I'm taking a little bit of a break from gymnastics and just focusing on healing my body and just mentally as well because the Olympics is so hectic. I just haven't had any time to, like, settle. So that's the main goal right now and then, yeah, just staying focused for gym."
Lee wasn’t aware of the billboard in Auburn featuring her likeness, but that example was just one of many demonstrating her newfound fame. She explained the massive increase in attention – as evidenced by her Instagram following, which now sits at 1.5 million people – has been a little hard to adjust to, but she’s done her best to balance it all and still live a somewhat normal life as a student-athlete.
Lee explained she attended public school until around sixth grade, took online classes in seventh and eighth grade then attended high school, an experience she believes will really benefit her at Auburn.
“Socially, I probably wouldn’t even be able to be in a classroom [if I didn’t go to high school],” Lee said. “I’m just really excited because it’s just so different than being in elite. Like, I wouldn’t have time for most things that now I do. So, I’m just excited to be in a classroom with other people and just get that college experience I’ve been looking for.”
Many people who followed Lee’s Olympics run immediately wondered whether her plans to come to Auburn would come to fruition. She explained shortly after winning gold that she was still Auburn bound, and she made sure to mention her plans of joining the Tigers in an Olympics farewell post on social media.
As Lee explained again Friday, winning gold wasn’t part of the game plan, but doing so didn’t change the blue print she, her coach Jess Graba, and Auburn coach Jeff Graba – Jess’ twin brother – put together.
“After the Olympics, I don't think nobody intended for me to win the all-around goal. I didn't intend for that to happen, so it was kind of like I already had my mindset on going to Auburn right away,” Lee said. “That was kind of the reason I just came here because I knew I wanted to be here and I knew I just wanted to kind of start the next chapter after the Olympics.”
Lee has faced the unique balancing act of fielding endorsement deal opportunities and completing her freshman orientation responsibilities, though she has taken both challenges as well as the others thrown her way in stride.
She also said doing the post-Olympics tour with Simone Biles and some of the other athletes is something she’s considering, but being a student-athlete remains a primary focus.
Lee spoke highly of her early experiences with Auburn’s other gymnasts, saying they’ve all been super welcoming and each has checked in to see if she needed anything. She reached out to some before she came to Auburn since she knew she would be arriving late, and she benefits from having competed against a couple team members in the past.
Lee became Auburn gymnastics’ darling during an unforgettable Olympics experience, and the team and those around it are justifiably beaming with pride about the star freshman.
While Lee is taking some time to adjust to life as a college gymnast, she expressed nothing but enthusiasm about the next stage in her career.
“I'm really excited to be competing with [my new teammates]. The team has really amazing girls, and they all bring something to the table,” Lee said. “I'm really excited for how this season is going to go because I feel like we're going to be really good this year.