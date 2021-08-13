Fresh off Olympics heroics, Suni Lee ready to ‘start the next chapter’ as Auburn gymnast

To call the last few weeks a whirlwind for Auburn gymnast Suni Lee would be nothing short of an understatement.

Lee became a household name during the Tokyo Olympics after stepping up due to Simone Biles’ early exit and bringing home gold during the individual all-around. It was the ultimate highlight in a series of big moments for Lee, who also brought home silver in the team all-around and bronze in the uneven bars.

Since the Olympics ended, Lee has been just as busy preparing for life as an Auburn freshman.

“It's been pretty crazy. I have been, like, kind of back and forth a little bit, but just being here has been pretty amazing. I'm just getting settled in, so super excited for the rest of the season,” Lee told reporters on Friday. "Right now, I'm taking a little bit of a break from gymnastics and just focusing on healing my body and just mentally as well because the Olympics is so hectic. I just haven't had any time to, like, settle. So that's the main goal right now and then, yeah, just staying focused for gym."