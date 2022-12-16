Freshman Hagle competes in all-around, stars among Auburn newcomers in preview meet

The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team brings back the vast majority of its routines from last season, but a class of freshmen newcomers will have a chance to make an impact this season.

Hannah Hagle had her shot Friday at the team’s intrasquad preview meet.

In the unscored intrasquad meet, the Tigers competed in Neville Arena in an effort to acclimate themselves to the equipment and competition style before the regular season begins. The freshman Hagle competed in the all-around, performing in all four events.

“Obviously in the gym, we knew she could do it but then to do it in front of a crowd the first time freshman year, it is a daunting thing,” junior Olivia Hollingsworth said. “I’m really proud of her. She just attacked it.”

Accompanying Hagle in the freshman class are Olivia Greaves and Hailey John. Greaves will be missing the season due to a knee injury, but head coach Jeff Graba says that although John is “dinged up a little bit,” he anticipates her return in “the next couple of weeks.”

Hagle and John were both three-star signees, according to College Gym News. Greaves was a five-star prospect, and though she’ll miss this season after surgery, the Tigers say she’s still a crucial team member. Greaves was on the floor with her teammates Friday cheering them on.

“She’s still adding value to our team in every way that she can,” senior Cassie Stevens said. “She’s still a very crucial member of the team. Even when we’re warming up, she’s giving us the energy that we need. All of the little things are important going into big successes.”

Graba said the freshmen have had a resilient mindset considering how many returning stars Auburn is bringing back. Auburn is bringing back most of its routines from a Final Four season last year, missing most notably the routines of departed senior Drew Watson.

“It was hard last year for talented people to break into the lineup,” Graba said. “I’ve been pretty happy with the way (the freshmen) have been doing.”

Hagle was on the Orange team, the group of gymnasts going through a typical Olympic rotation — first vault, then uneven bars, then balance beam and then the floor exercise to finish.

Opening on the floor, Hagle was second of the four on the Orange team. She took a substantial hop on the landing, but completed it as if she were in a real meet where some used pads in their landing.

In her next three events, Hagle led off the Orange team. She had a clean routine on bars and a stuck landing. On beam, Hagle had some small balance issues, but had no falls and a sturdy dismount.

Each gymnast had a different approach to the floor exercise, with some doing close to a full routine and others sticking to just two passes depending on how they were approaching the night. Hagle completed a three-pass routine that featured three firm landings and no huge missteps.