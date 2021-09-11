Freshman Jarquez Hunter makes big impression, etches name into Auburn record books

Jarquez Hunter is not only making his presence known at Auburn through two games — but he’s also etching his name in the record books along the way.

The true freshman back led the Tigers in rushing yards during Auburn’s 62-0 win over Alabama State, and also set the program record for the longest rushing touchdown with his 94-yard run in the third quarter.

With fellow running back Shaun Shivers out, Hunter stepped up as the No. 2 back for Auburn behind Tank Bigsby. He finished the day with eight carries for 147 yards and that rushing touchdown.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Hunter was awarded the game ball in the locker room after the win.

After a quiet first quarter with only two carries for 11 yards, Hunter got stronger as the game went on.

He carried the ball four times in the second quarter and picked up 17 yards before breaking free in the third. His first rush in the third was for 25 yards and he followed it up with his 94-yard touchdown.

Through two weeks of play, Hunter has carried the ball 17 times for 257 total yards with two touchdowns.