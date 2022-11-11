‘From birth’: Refusing to lose his roots, Cadillac Williams the same selfless star as he was in school

It was 1993, and Madolyn Farmer had just gotten home from Stowers Hill Elementary in Attalla, where she taught special education.

She had a message to pass along.

“Coach Townsel told me to tell you: there’s two (kids) coming that’s gonna be great,” Madolyn said to her husband.

Coach Wyman Townsel was a physical education teacher at Stowers Hill. He had helmed the Etowah High School football program for five years prior. Madolyn’s husband, Raymond Farmer, was an assistant on Townsel’s staff and became Etowah’s head coach in ’92.

The kids who caught Townsel’s eye were fifth-graders at the time. The first was Donnell Horton, an eventual All-State standout for the Blue Devils. The second was Carnell Williams.

To say Williams would be great is an understatement. His high school career is the stuff of legend. He was a three-time All-State honoree, two-time Class 5A Back of the Year and Alabama’s Mr. Football in 2000. He ran for 6,543 yards and 93 touchdowns during a 31-7 three-year span for Etowah. He picked up his famed “Cadillac” moniker in that time, and minted himself as a five-star recruit at the dawn of the recruiting-site era.

It took him to the Southeastern Conference and Auburn, and catalyzed pro stops at NFL franchises in Tampa and St. Louis. Two decades removed from high school and three coaching jobs later, Williams is back at his collegiate alma mater. He’s guiding the Tigers through a storm as their interim head coach. In that mantle, it’s evident Etowah and Farmer still have an impact on him.

“Coach Raymond Farmer means the world to me,” Williams said Wednesday. “I’m forever indebted, grateful, to have been under his leadership. … I know Coach Farmer’s one guy that is proud of the work that I’m doing, and a lot of my coaching — the way I coach, my passion, the way I pour into these kids — is because of him, to be honest with you.”

It wasn’t long after his wife’s mentioning that Farmer, now 79, began to hear and see more of Williams. According to Farmer, a grade-school Williams was a “peewee football legend” in Attalla.

“He had everything that you would want,” Farmer said. “He was tough. He was fast. He was quick. He was wired different from birth.”

Two years removed from peewee, Williams played up, taking handoffs on Etowah’s freshman team in 1997 and rushing for 1,200 yards, according to Farmer. He was a seventh-grader. In Williams’ freshman year, another standout Etowah rusher in Derrick Nix, who went on to a record-breaking career at Southern Miss, ran for 1,400 yards. Williams rushed for 900.

“I’d say there’s not 1% of the coaches in the United States that gets to coach one that’s the total package like Carnell was,” Farmer said. “He stands alone when you compare him to most folks.”

For as good of an athlete as he was, the difference-maker for Williams, Farmer said, was his attitude.

“‘Never die,’” was how Farmer described it. “‘Just keep fighting.’ I never heard him say too many words when he played, but he was all business.”

In 1999, Etowah was in Oxford for a late September game, but Williams sprained his ankle mid-contest. It got wrapped with duct tape, and his head coach asked him how he was feeling.

“Coach, I think I’m about 85%,” Williams said.

Williams went back in. The first play was a handoff to him. With a duct-taped ankle, he took it 60-plus yards for a touchdown. Etowah would beat Oxford 32-31. It also won its next nine games en route to a 14-0 perfect season and Class 5A state title, the Blue Devils’ lone football championship.

“He played with pain,” Farmer said. “He could play hurt. He never complained. He worked extra. He’d run after we’re done with practice. I mean, he was really a special individual.”

When Williams was named Auburn’s interim head coach, Farmer shot his pupil a text of congratulations that afternoon. He didn’t get a reply until 2:30 a.m.

It was a byproduct of Williams and Auburn operating shorthanded to get the Tigers in position for Mississippi State five days later. They’d almost win, losing 39-33 overtime in Starkville. Although Williams has been working long nights to lead the program, Farmer doesn’t think he took Auburn’s interim job with the intention of becoming the school’s next coach.

“His intention was to change the whole atmosphere of the players, and relate to them, and show some excitement,” Farmer said. “And that’s what he’s done.”

The former Etowah head coach has other assertions about the situation, too. He has no doubt that, if Williams isn’t Auburn’s choice for the job, whoever comes along next will keep him on staff.

“He’s a very valuable person to have around,” Farmer said. “He’s a legend down there.”

Farmer also has no doubt there’s a certain pride for Williams in being Auburn’s first Black head football coach, even if it’s in the interim. He also doesn’t doubt Williams could be a head coach again someday — “and very successful,” he added, “like Deion Sanders.”

Regardless of any on-field success, or lack thereof, Farmer is proud of his former player. And he’s proud to know he made such an impact on him.

“I was blown away when he mentioned my name as somebody I guess that he copied,” Farmer said. “He could have mentioned Gus Malzahn, the one who coached for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or somebody else, but he mentions me? I was just blown away.

“Really, it makes you feel like the job you did for 44 years was worth time.”