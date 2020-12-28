From Bo Jackson to Bo Nix, Auburn has a long Citrus Bowl history

From Bo Jackson to Bo Nix, Auburn football has a long history in the Citrus Bowl.
With its sixth appearance in the game Friday, Auburn is set to tie the record for most appearances by a program in the bowl’s history.
Auburn meets Northwestern on Friday in the 75th-ever Citrus Bowl. The game was first played on New Year’s Day in 1947.
Kickoff is set for noon Friday in Orlando, Fla., with the game set to be televised on ABC.
Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Penn State have all appeared in the Citrus Bowl six times, but Auburn is set to tie that mark Friday.
The game was first known as the Tangerine Bowl, and was branded the Capital One Bowl during a recent stretch, but continues as one of the oldest, longest-running bowl games in college football.
Here’s a look at each of Auburn’s previous appearances in the Citrus Bowl:
Dec. 18, 1982: No. 18 Auburn 33, Boston College 26
Bo Jackson faced Doug Flutie in a meeting between two of the most beloved icons in college football history.
Flutie ran in a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter to put Boston College up 7-0 early, but an Al Del Greco field goal later in the first and a Jackson touchdown run in the second quarter put Auburn in the lead. Jackson’s second touchdown, with 46 seconds left in the first half, put Auburn up 23-10 going into the locker room. Lionel James ran for 102 yards for Auburn. Auburn’s Randy Campbell was named game MVP.
Flutie would go on to throw his famous Hail Mary in 1984 and Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 1985.
The 1982 game marked the last time the event was called the Tangerine Bowl. The name was changed to the Citrus Bowl the next year.
Boston College was coached in the game by Jack Bicknell, Sr. — the father of current Auburn offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr.
Jan. 1, 1987: No. 10 Auburn 16, Southern California 7
Aundray Bruce was named MVP of the game, fittingly on a day ruled by defense. USC’s defense scored the game’s first points on a pick-six, but Auburn’s defense managed to hold the Trojan offense scoreless all game — and scored a safety to cap it.
Brent Fullwood ran for 152 yards for Auburn’s offense, eventually scoring two touchdowns between the pick-six and the safety, which proved to be the difference.
Fullwood was named an All-American that year.
After one more season on the Plains, Bruce went on to become the first overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.
Jan. 1, 2001: No. 17 Michigan 31, No. 20 Auburn 28
Ben Leard, Ronney Daniels and Rudi Johnson led the Auburn offense into the game, which ended Tommy Tuberville’s second season leading the Tigers, but Michigan’s Anthony Thomas rolled up 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns which proved to be too much for Auburn to overcome.
Leard hit Daniels for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Johnson scored in the third, but Michigan took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Auburn scored in the final minutes to cut into the lead, but Michigan recovered an onside kick with 2:22 left to secure the win.
Michigan exacted revenge for Auburn’s 9-7 win in the 1984 Sugar Bowl. The all-time series between Auburn and Michigan remains tied 1-1.
Jan. 1, 2003: No. 19 Auburn 13, No. 10 Penn State 9
Ronnie Brown went off rolling up 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers topped Penn State.
Brown shined opposite Penn State’s Larry Johnson, a touted back with Heisman Trophy hype, who finished with just 72 yards.
“All week, the TV and the media were just talking about seeing how far over 200 he’s going to get,” Auburn defensive end Reggie Torbor was quoted as saying after the game. “Like we’re a joke. We feed off that. The more they talk, the better we get.”
Brown won game MVP.
Brown got back into the fold with Cadillac Williams injured, having returned from his own injury that left Tre Smith to help carry Auburn in an Iron Bowl win that December. Auburn went on to underperform in 2003 but put it all together for an undefeated season and SEC Championship in 2004.
Auburn is still scheduled to travel to play Penn State in Happy Valley in 2021 and host Penn State in 2022. They’d mark the third-ever and fourth-ever meetings between the programs, if they happen. The teams first met when Penn State beat Auburn 43-14 in the Outback Bowl at the end of the 1995 season.
Jan. 2, 2006: No. 20 Wisconsin 24, No. 7 Auburn 10
In a role reversal from Auburn’s last trip to the bowl, Wisconsin’s Brian Calhoun raced for 213 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to lift Wisconsin to victory over Auburn and win the game’s MVP honors.
Brandon Cox hit Courtney Taylor in the fourth quarter for Auburn’s only touchdown, which cut the Wisconsin lead to 17-10, but Calhoun ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run later in the fourth to ice it.
Wisconsin celebrated the retirement of longtime coach Barry Alvarez with the win, as he moved on to become the school’s athletics director. Strangely, Auburn met Alvarez again in the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2014 season, as he stepped in as interim coach for the bowl after a staff departure.