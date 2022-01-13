From gold to gold: Olympic champions meet as Auburn challenges Arkansas

A star in the sport and featured on the Corn Flakes box, Wieber lost her NCAA eligibility when she accepted endorsements after the Olympics, and so she had to coach at UCLA instead of compete.

Now, years later, she’s watching Lee pioneer life under new name, image and likeness rules, which allow the Auburn freshman to accept similar endorsements while still maintaining her NCAA eligibility.

“I’ve been talking a lot about NIL and I look at somebody like Suni and I’m a little bit jealous I didn’t get to have the best of both worlds like she did,” Wieber laughed. “But it’s only good for the conference. It’s great and I’m excited that we’re going to be able to have Auburn here and hopefully have a great competition.”

It’s better late than never, Wieber seemed to say, and while she didn’t get to experience life as a student-athlete the way Lee gets to, Wieber’s leaving her own handprint on college gymnastics now as a coach.

SEC gymnastics grows by the year, and with more and more superstar names like Lee, Wieber and Ross becoming a part of the conference, it doesn’t look the upward trend will be slowing down anytime soon.