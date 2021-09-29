From hero to homecoming, TJ Finley’s journey leads him back to LSU

“LSU meant a lot to him, and I knew that. But [leaving] was a decision that was made that was best for him. So he left, and look, he looks like he's doing well,” LSU’s Ed Orgeron said Monday. “I think in the end when they decide to go, you have to take the high road and you have to wish them the very best and then move forward from there.”

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hasn’t announced whether TJ or Bo Nix will start Saturday night. As enthralling as seeing TJ back on the field in Tiger Stadium would be, David and Shannon each said they’ll be content no matter what.

As they see it, TJ’s thrilling play last Saturday was all they could have asked for.

“God assured us that that was where [TJ] was supposed to be last Saturday night, you know?” David said. “It was more like God speaking to us and him to say, 'OK, continue to be patient, my son. I've got you in the right spot.’”

TJ reflected the humbleness of his parents in the aftermath of the greatest moment of his young Auburn career.

Instead of basking in the glory of leading the Tigers back from sure defeat, he reflected on what he could do better by saying he hoped to become a better teammate. He emphasized that included with Nix, who TJ told he would support no matter who starts going forward.