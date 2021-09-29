From hero to homecoming, TJ Finley’s journey leads him back to LSU

Shannon Finley had her head in her hands with her right eye peeking through her fingers when her son, Auburn sophomore quarterback TJ Finley, delivered a moment Saturday that sent the 86,650 people in Jordan-Hare Stadium to their feet.
Shannon admitted she was nervous as she and her husband, David Finley, watched TJ leave the sideline in the third quarter and try to bring a dormant Auburn offense back to life against Georgia State.
That anxiousness only grew as TJ’s drives piled up and time ticked away.
Shannon could hardly sit still in the stadium as TJ began his fourth drive of the afternoon. Pinned back on the Auburn 2-yard line with the Tigers trailing 24-19, TJ guided the offense down the field with several completions — along with a few key runs from Jarquez Hunter — before the drive nearly stalled out 10 yards from the end zone.
With her son facing a must-have fourth-and-9 with a little less than one minute to go, Shannon braced for what came next.
But instead of a painful setback to start his Auburn career, TJ simply refused to be stopped.
TJ ran backward, slipped past two would-be tacklers, gathered himself and fired to the end zone, where wide receiver Shedrick Jackson made the catch for the 10-yard go-ahead touchdown.
The stadium around Shannon and David immediately erupted after TJ saved the day; Shannon, meanwhile, was shaking so badly she couldn’t feel her legs.
Like his wife, David was in awe of what his son had just accomplished — though he was not surprised.
“Honestly, I was excited about the touchdown but I was more excited to see the actual work [pay off],” David said. “He put that in the bank this summer, and he cashed in on it at that moment. I was like, 'Wow. That was very encouraging to keep working harder.'”
The timing of TJ’s heroics adds intrigue to a personal storyline he was set to face this week no matter what.
TJ will return to his roots Saturday night when Auburn faces LSU, the team the Ponchatoula native fell in love with as a middle schooler and the place where he started his college career.
Even though it’s unclear whether or not TJ will make his first start for Auburn, the sophomore is embracing the return home — where his path took so many twists before leading to Auburn — either way.
“I can’t wait. A lot of players there have supported my decision to come here, so it’s no bad blood with LSU because they understood the situation I was put in,” TJ said after the Georgia State game. “I can’t wait to go back. I told all my teammates it’s my homecoming, and I look forward to it.”
‘Elevate his game’
TJ first got involved in athletics on the soccer field. Although he starred on the basketball court later on, it was when he picked up football at about 6 years old that David and Shannon could tell their oldest son had something special.
TJ’s natural throwing ability caught his pee wee coach’s attention, and even as a young kid he was much bigger than the other players. David opted to move TJ up an age group so TJ would face a real challenge when he played.
David recalled TJ’s team playing the Kentwood Kangaroos in his first game and how the bigger Kangaroos got after TJ. When the two teams had a rematch in the season-ending bowl game, a nervous TJ confided in his dad about how hard Kentwood’s players hit him before.
Following a pep talk from his father — who reminded him not to be scared of anyone and to hit them back if they hit him — TJ won MVP honors and helped his team win the game.
“I knew then he was special. He showed heart then,” David said. “What he did Saturday night [against Georgia State] he's been doing since he was 6 years old. When it's time to shine and time to win, he's able to elevate his game.”
TJ continued to excel by the time he was at St. Thomas Aquinas, a Class 2A program near Hammond. He played well as a freshman in the Falcons’ spread offense, but after that season he and his family decided it was best for him to transfer to Ponchatoula, a school in Louisiana’s highest classification.
The move only presented one problem: Ponchatoula was led by coach Hank Tierney, who had run an option offense since 1986.
Fortunately for TJ, Tierney recognized how special his arm was right away.
“We have a 60-yard practice field. He threw the ball over the fence the second day he was there,” Tierney said.
Tierney stuck to his option offense with TJ at quarterback for roughly five games in 2017 before the veteran coach decided things had to change. Tierney went to LSU of all places to learn under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and install a spread offense in which TJ could thrive.
Even before TJ got to shine in the new offense, he took care of his college plans. He committed to LSU in May 2018, fulfilling a dream that began when then-Tigers head coach Les Miles offered him a scholarship as an eighth grader.
“From eighth grade to all the way 'til he got there, he bled purple and gold,” Shannon said. “He was a hometown quarterback. He loved the fact that the school was right up the street, which meant we as his family could come to all the games and things of that nature.”
After ending 2017 in a makeshift offense, TJ and the Green Wave began 2018 with a tremendous showing.
TJ put on a show against Denham Springs to open his junior year by throwing for 648 yards and seven touchdowns in a true shootout. He ended the game in style by catching a two-point conversion on a play called “The Ponchatoula Special” to give his squad a 64-63 victory.
Ponchatoula struggled to a two-win season that fall, but the 6-foot-4 junior wowed by throwing for 2,736 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The Green Wave came back with a vengeance in 2019 by ripping off six wins thanks in large part to TJ, who not only impressed with his play but also with his leadership among an offense made up of mostly sophomore skill players.
“We used to laugh because we'd check the play at the line of scrimmage. We'd call the play, and he'd tell all four receivers what to do,” Tierney said. “He'd go right down the line and tell them, 'You've got a post, you've got a slant' because they would get nervous checking a play like that.”
Finding his way
Most expected TJ to lay low during his true freshman year at LSU, but after three games the Tigers’ quarterback situation changed drastically.
Starter Myles Brennan suffered a torn abdomen muscle against Missouri, which opened the door for someone else to step up. TJ found himself in a competition with fellow freshman Max Johnson, one TJ won in the lead-up to the Tigers’ game against South Carolina on Oct. 24.
Despite the challenge, TJ lived up to the moment. He was 17-of-21 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Tigers’ blowout victory over the Gamecocks.
TJ came back to earth with a rough start at Auburn before bouncing back against Arkansas during a game in which his late-fourth quarter touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins helped LSU grab a 27-24 victory. TJ ultimately struggled in his next two games against No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama, which allowed Johnson to get his chance.
Johnson started LSU’s final two games of 2020; TJ, meanwhile, did not appear in either.
After exiting LSU’s 2021 spring practice as the third-string quarterback, TJ entered the transfer portal.
David explained his son received offers from a number of schools, including some that guaranteed he would be their starter. Given all the different options to consider, David wasn’t sure what TJ would do until TJ reached out with his answer.
“He called me and said, 'Auburn.' I said, 'OK. Why?' He said, 'I've been praying.' We're real big on that: you pray and you ask God to give you signs and intuition,” David said. “When he told me, 'God told me that this was where I need to be,' that was it for me. How can you go against God?”
‘I just can’t wait’
TJ appeared in mop-up duty in Auburn’s first two games and did not play against Penn State before rallying the Tigers to victory last Saturday. The performance left an impression on many people, including his former college coach back in Baton Rouge.
“LSU meant a lot to him, and I knew that. But [leaving] was a decision that was made that was best for him. So he left, and look, he looks like he's doing well,” LSU’s Ed Orgeron said Monday. “I think in the end when they decide to go, you have to take the high road and you have to wish them the very best and then move forward from there.”
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hasn’t announced whether TJ or Bo Nix will start Saturday night. As enthralling as seeing TJ back on the field in Tiger Stadium would be, David and Shannon each said they’ll be content no matter what.
As they see it, TJ’s thrilling play last Saturday was all they could have asked for.
“God assured us that that was where [TJ] was supposed to be last Saturday night, you know?” David said. “It was more like God speaking to us and him to say, 'OK, continue to be patient, my son. I've got you in the right spot.’”
TJ reflected the humbleness of his parents in the aftermath of the greatest moment of his young Auburn career.
Instead of basking in the glory of leading the Tigers back from sure defeat, he reflected on what he could do better by saying he hoped to become a better teammate. He emphasized that included with Nix, who TJ told he would support no matter who starts going forward.
TJ maintained the same attitude when asked about Auburn’s next game. As sweet as leading his new team onto the field against his old one Saturday night would be, the 19-year-old is just happy to be along for the ride.