From Little League World Series to College World Series: Auburn’s Joseph Gonzalez back on big stage again

OMAHA, Neb. — When Joseph Gonzalez takes the mound against Ole Miss, it won’t actually be his first time pitching in a World Series.

Although this is Gonzalez’s first trip to Omaha, the 20-year-old sophomore threw his first World Series pitch eight years ago in Williamsport, Penn., when he represented his native Puerto Rico in the 2014 Little League World Series.

“That was my other great experience in life,” Gonzalez said. “That and this.”

The 6-foot-4 right-hander has been Auburn’s go-to arm for series finales throughout the year. He’ll start the Tigers off Saturday on the biggest stage in college baseball in Omaha.

But before that, at 12 years old, Gonzalez — listed as a two-way player on the team’s roster — pitched 1⅓ innings in a loss to South Korea, that year’s eventual champion, as well as striking out in one recorded at-bat.

“They were tough,” Gonzalez said, “but the experience was awesome.”

Pitching since has become a bit different, Gonzalez said — ”Now, I'm used to playing with thousands of people around me. I don't get nervous. I like it, actually.”

He’ll be in front of a sizable crowd of 20,000-plus at Charles Schwab Field on Saturday, and despite Auburn and Ole Miss’ familiarity, the Rebels have yet to go against Gonzalez this year. When the two squads faced off in March, Gonzalez was out with an injury, but he pitched an inning against them in 2021.

In 14 starts this year, Gonzalez has a 7-3 record and a 2.95 earned-run average, the highest of any Auburn pitcher to record a start this season.

The Tigers are 9-5 when Gonzalez pitches, and his most recent outing was in Game 2 of the Corvallis Super Regional. Gonzalez went five innings in that game, giving up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out five. Auburn lost that game 4-3, and was going up against Oregon State ace Cooper Hjerpe, who pitched 5⅔ innings and struck out six.

Auburn’s game against Ole Miss will start at 6 p.m. Saturday and be broadcasted on ESPN2.

