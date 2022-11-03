From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee

The Auburn women’s basketball team knew Tuskegee was going to play aggressive. They’d seen the aggression out on the gridiron.

Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.

The result was a challenging preseason game for both local teams Thursday night in Neville Arena, before they part ways and get ready for seasons in their respective divisions: Tuskegee made a run at Auburn in the third quarter, but the orange-and-blue Tigers held off the Golden Tigers for an 81-59 win.

“I didn’t want it to be easy. I wanted to challenge them,” Harris said of her team, which played four different freshmen more than 10 minutes. “We have a tough non-conference schedule, so they’re going to have to grow up pretty fast.”

All-SEC second-teamer Aicha Coulibaly scored 16 points for Auburn. One of those freshmen, Sydney Shaw, scored 16 points in her unofficial debut.

Senior Honesty Scott-Grayson scored a team-high 17 points.

She played wide receiver in the powderpuff game, she admitted with a smile.

“We’re so close together,” she said. “Everything that we do is so competitive, whether it’s us against them in whatever, extracurricular activities or anything. When we heard that we were playing them, we knew that they were going to come with some sort of aggression and some sort of fight to come out on our home court and try to beat us.”

Tuskegee made its run late in the third quarter: A proud contingent of Golden Tigers fans stomped their feet and clapped their hands as Tuskegee used a 6-0 run to cut a 16-point lead down to 10 at the end of the third quarter. Tuskegee outscored Auburn 24-23 in the frame.

Auburn seemed to compose itself going into the fourth, though, and Harris said she saw the pressure her team applied in the first three quarters finally wear down Tuskegee in the fourth as Auburn won the final frame 23-11 en route to the victory.

“Everybody’s going to have their runs. And don’t get me wrong, Tuskegee was an aggressive team. Very physical. They ran,” Scott-Grayson said. “So their runs were bound to come, and we knew that it was going to happen. It was just us punching them back and hitting them harder.”

She said she’s glad the game was scheduled, connecting the two neighboring institutions. Auburn is in its second season under Harris, looking to gain ground in the SEC. In Division II, Tuskegee has been a power in recent seasons in the SIAC under head coach Trelanne Powell. The Golden Tigers went to the DII NCAA Tournament in 2021 and last season won the SIAC’s western division in the regular season. Returning SIAC Player of the Year Ashiala Jackson scored 11 points in Thursday’s exhibition.

Where Auburn had nearly every advantage as a Power Five program, Tuskegee did have one advantage in experience — offering up the young Auburn players a strong first chance to cut their teeth.

“I think in the beginning it was just nerves — you know, with my first game with the crowd and all that,” said Shaw, one of those freshmen. “But I think as the game went on, I just kind of forgot about everybody else and played and got in my groove.”

Auburn opens the regular season Tuesday against Sam Houston State at home in Neville Arena. Tuskegee plays Delta State on Nov. 11 in Mississippi in the Gulf South/SIAC Crossover.