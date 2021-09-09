From total shock to Syracuse: In the wake of 9/11, Auburn traveled to New York for first game back

Auburn quarterback Daniel Cobb couldn’t believe what he saw.
Cobb was a senior in 2001, and on the morning of Sept. 11 he returned to the Opelika duplex he shared with teammates Jimmy St. Louis and Bret Eddins after finishing workouts. Cobb sat down at his desk and fired up his computer, which delivered the jarring sound of a dial-up internet connection as it slowly loaded the intended webpage.
What Cobb saw on the AOL homepage that day left him in disbelief: it was a photo of the north tower of New York City’s World Trade Center engulfed in flames.
“I remember looking at it, and I was like, 'Man, somebody photoshopped —' I thought it was a photoshopped article or something like that. Then I clicked on it and started reading it and was like, 'Oh man, this is a lot worse than we think,’” Cobb said. “Everybody kind of remembers certain dates in history. This is absolutely one of them.”
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, left nearly 3,000 people dead and thousands more injured, and in the aftermath the entire country sought how to mourn while returning to a normal life.
The 2001 Auburn Tigers found themselves facing this balancing act thanks to their next game: a road trip to Syracuse for one of New York’s first major sporting events after 9/11.
With the attack’s 20th anniversary on Saturday, several former Auburn coaches, players and administrators thought back to that day and the uncertainty that persisted in the weeks and months to come.
“Sometimes it feels like it's been a long time — longer than 20 years — but more often than not it seems like it was a week ago,” former Auburn athletic director David Housel said. “How could you ever get over Pearl Harbor? How could you ever get over the Kennedy assassination? How could you ever get over 9/11?
“Yes, it will recede — and to a certain extent has receded to a date in a history book — but if you were there and if you experienced it, you'll never forget it.”
What comes next
Like Cobb, many members of the 2001 Auburn team remember exactly where they were when they heard the news.
Head coach Tommy Tuberville recalled his secretary, Jean Davis, coming into his office and telling him to turn on the TV. Linebackers coach Joe Whitt Sr. was watching film with fellow defensive assistants Terry Price, Don Dunn and John Lovett when someone walked in and delivered the news.
Freshman defensive back Junior Rosegreen was in his apartment and immediately called several teammates, trying to confirm what he saw was real. Housel was nearly 900 miles away in Philadelphia, where an NCAA Championships cabinet meeting was suddenly the least of anyone’s concern.
While everyone was in shock, Tuberville did his best to lead the team.
“I brought the players in. When they came in, we had a team meeting as we always do when we first get there. We talked about it, and we talked about how strong our country is,” Tuberville said. “At that moment, we just talked about there's not a whole lot we can do other than pray for the people there in D.C. and New York and the people on that plane down in Pennsylvania.”
The state of the nation was clearly on everyone’s minds, but before long questions popped up about what came next for the Tigers. Auburn was scheduled to face LSU in Baton Rouge on Sept. 15, and if the game was to be played then the proper preparations had to be made.
The SEC initially planned to play its games as scheduled before reversing course on Sept. 13 and postponing its weekend games just as the NFL and Major League Baseball had done hours earlier. The change marked the first time Auburn had a game postponed since Hurricane Opal hit Alabama in October 1995.
The changes — which pushed the LSU game to Dec. 1 — meant Auburn had a different opponent to prepare for: the Syracuse Orangemen, which were reeling after the attack on their home state.
Looking back, several Tigers explained there was unease about their Sept. 22 trip to Syracuse, though they were all determined to show up anyway. Still, quarterback Jason Campbell — then a freshman for the Tigers with two games under his belt — remembers some of his teammates taking sleeping pills for the flight to calm their nerves.
Tuberville said before take-off he spoke with one of the pilots, who told him they were flying a Boeing 767 — the same size plane that crashed into the World Trade Center.
The Tigers head coach was wide awake during the flight, and at one point the magnitude of the situation came through crystal clear.
“Once we crossed the border of New York, I'm sitting in a seat and I look out of the plane and there's an F-16 on each wing,” Tuberville said. “We're getting ready to land in Syracuse, and we kind of went around the airport. You could see all these military planes taking off. They were using Syracuse's airport as one of the locations to refuel military planes to defend New York, thinking they're might be another attack.”
No stopping Syracuse
Once it was time to head to Syracuse’s Carrier Dome, the Tigers saw just how drastically things had changed in a little over a week.
Tuberville explained Auburn’s bags were thoroughly checked and tagged before they left their near-empty hotel, and everyone had to walk through metal detectors before entering the dome. Campbell has a vivid memory of K-9 units sniffing the players’ bags when they were loaded onto the bus, taken off the bus and even once the Tigers reached the locker room.
Tuberville understood the scene in Syracuse would be atypical given the circumstances. It proved nothing short of overwhelming for all involved.
Syracuse celebrated first responders and firefighters at the game and welcomed New York governor George Pataki, who told the spectators the American spirit had not been broken by the attacks and the country was still the land of the free and the home of the brave.
There was an American flag placed in every seat of the packed dome, and outside the stadium Syracuse student-athletes collected nearly $10,000 in donations for relief efforts.
Instead of staying in the locker room while the national anthem played per usual, Auburn and Syracuse stood on the field together in a show of unity.
For Campbell, the entire pregame scene was surreal.
“You’re just standing there on the sideline, and your eyes are just in tears. You’re kind of holding your emotions, and it’s just tough. And you’re just saying to yourself, ‘Man, how can we play a football game today?’” Campbell said. “Even though it’s been a week removed, it’s still too early and so fresh. It’s like, ‘How can we play a game?’”
Tuberville told his coaches earlier in the week that their players would probably not have their best game given the situation, and that proved true.
While Auburn had its moments — which included Campbell’s 44-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter — Syracuse dominated to take a 31-14 victory. Future NFL star Dwight Freeney was nearly unstoppable for the Orangemen and had five tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. The Tigers, meanwhile, turned the ball over five times.
In retrospect, Cobb explained there wasn’t much more the Tigers could have done.
“We probably weren't as mentally prepared for that following game, but looking back that was really one of the first sporting events or games to take place in New York. That Carrier Dome was rocking; I mean, it was stuffed to 100 percent capacity,” Cobb said. “We played tough. We ended up not winning the game, but I think there were a few of us who were like, 'Man, I don't think the Falcons could have gone in there and beaten Syracuse that night.' I mean, it just meant too much to them — not that it didn't mean a lot to us, because it certainly did.”
20 years later
While travel and security protocols were forever changed, the Tigers did their best to find some normalcy for the rest of the 2001 season.
Auburn rebounded from the loss at Syracuse by winning five of its next seven games in the lead-up to the matchup with LSU, which became the de facto SEC West division title game. LSU got the better of Auburn in the December showdown and walked away with a 27-14 victory.
Auburn ended the season with a loss to North Carolina in the Peach Bowl to close out 2001 with a 7-5 record.
So much has changed for members of that 2001 Auburn team in the 20 years that followed.
Some players went on to the NFL, and many more grew up and started families; Housel remained in the athletic department for another five years before retiring; Tuberville stayed at Auburn another seven seasons before coaching at Texas Tech and Cincinnati then being elected to the United States Senate in 2020.
Campbell admitted it was hard to comprehend how quickly time had flown by since back then, when he was a 19-year-old navigating life as an SEC quarterback while the world around him seemed to be falling apart.
The entire experience was a daunting one for Campbell and his team, but with hindsight now on his side, he understands it’s one he’ll carry with him for the rest of his life.
“I’ll say this: Looking back at history, what a story to be able to tell my grandkids one day when they’ll be reading about this in our history books,” Campbell said. “They’ll be saying, ‘Hey, what happened here?’ And then you can say, ‘Well, the next week, the team I played on, we had to go up to New York.’
“It’s definitely something that will always stick and we’ll always remember.”