From total shock to Syracuse: In the wake of 9/11, Auburn traveled to New York for first game back

“I brought the players in. When they came in, we had a team meeting as we always do when we first get there. We talked about it, and we talked about how strong our country is,” Tuberville said. “At that moment, we just talked about there's not a whole lot we can do other than pray for the people there in D.C. and New York and the people on that plane down in Pennsylvania.”

The state of the nation was clearly on everyone’s minds, but before long questions popped up about what came next for the Tigers. Auburn was scheduled to face LSU in Baton Rouge on Sept. 15, and if the game was to be played then the proper preparations had to be made.

The SEC initially planned to play its games as scheduled before reversing course on Sept. 13 and postponing its weekend games just as the NFL and Major League Baseball had done hours earlier. The change marked the first time Auburn had a game postponed since Hurricane Opal hit Alabama in October 1995.

The changes — which pushed the LSU game to Dec. 1 — meant Auburn had a different opponent to prepare for: the Syracuse Orangemen, which were reeling after the attack on their home state.