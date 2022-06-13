From uneven bars to top rope: Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne signs deal with WWE

Auburn gymnastics showstopper Derrian Gobourne could be moving from the uneven bars to the top rope, exploring a new world of showmanship after signing a deal with WWE.

Gobourne on Monday was named as one of 15 current college athletes who have signed new name, image and likeness deals with the popular professional wrestling promotion.

Gobourne is an All-American standout for Auburn who earlier this spring announced she’d be returning for a fifth season in 2023.

Gobourne’s mother Tikisha Gobourne said a WWE talent scout saw Derrian perform on floor at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth this spring and targeted her for the company’s recruitment program for college athletes.

“They saw her at nationals and he said he was like, ‘She has got to be a part of this,’” Tikisha said.

“I think that the more she’s exposed to it, I don’t know what may happen in the future. Derrian is one of those people that she just never closes any door to any opportunity.”

While the deal isn’t a guarantee that Derrian will be embarking on a pro wrestling career or appearing on WWE television, it means she’ll have the chance to train at WWE’s performance center in Orlando, Fla., and have access to resources WWE offers on brand building and media training. It’s part of WWE’s ‘Next In Line’ program — its name a play on the abbreviation of NIL for the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. “Upon completion of the NIL program, select athletes may earn an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract,” the company said in its release.

Tikisha said WWE’s first goal is to get Derrian to as many WWE live events as possible to familiarize her with the work they do. Once her schedule is clear, she then has the invitation to visit the training center in Orlando to better learn the wrestling world and possibly step into a training ring for the first time.

Derrian was named part of this year’s class alongside Tennessee track and field athlete Chandler Hayden, Ole Miss cheerleader Ali Mattox, Illinois football player Luke Ford, and others. They’re all in the early stages of a lengthy recruitment and training process, but high-level college athletes have made the jump from competitor to wrestling showman before.

While pro wrestling bouts are staged and the action in the ring is about cooperation instead of competition, the lifts and leaps certainly take a great deal of athleticism. One of WWE’s women’s champions now is Bianca Crawford, who uses the ring name Bianca Belair and who ran hurdles in the SEC finishing her career at Tennessee.

Former Towson gymnast Kacy Catanzaro is signed with WWE and performing on its developmental show NXT under the ring name Katana Chance. Former Team USA trampoline gymnast Jessica Woynilko has an even larger role on NXT under the ring name Tiffany Stratton.

As for Derrian, she performs in her own version of the main event every Friday night during gymnastics season, closing Auburn’s home meets with her sensational floor routine in the anchor position. She has shown a flair for showmanship recognized by analysts across the country, and she has shined under pressure in bigger moments. It was in a dead heat meet with Florida with the SEC championship on the line at the end of Auburn’s last regular-season home meet that she scored a perfect 10 on floor, nailing her routine to send Auburn to an all-time high score and into a tie with the Gators.

Derrian won Auburn’s first-ever national championship on vault in 2019.

She helped guide Auburn to its best season ever in 2022, ending in the Final Four at the NCAA Championships.

