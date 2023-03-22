While former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton’s return to the Plains highlighted the program’s 2023 Pro Day, 14 former Tigers participated in Tuesday’s event, including standout NFL Draft prospects like running back Tank Bigsby and edge rusher Derick Hall.
Here's a rundown and all 14 participants' measurements and results:
Running back Tank Bigsby
Measurements
- Height: 5 feet, 11½ inches
- Weight: 215 pounds
Numbers
- 40-yard dash: 4.45 (unofficial)
- Did not participate (DNP) in vertical jump, broad jump or bench press
On what he wanted to accomplish at Auburn’s Pro Day: “I just wanted to show the world that I can catch the ball, I can run routes. That I can run fast. That was my agenda. They kept asking me why I'm not doing shuttle, why I'm not doing jumping over again. Because I feel like, me personally, that's not football. I feel like if I came out here and did what I had to do on the football field and show that I can catch the ball, I can run routes, I can move, I can get out my cuts and stuff like that — that's football to me.”
Defensive end Marcus Bragg
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 3⅝ inches
- Weight: 237 pounds
Numbers
- Vertical jump: 27½ inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches
- Bench press: 19 reps
- 40-yard dash: 5.08, 5.11 (unofficial)
Defensive tackle Marquis Burks
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 2¼ inches
- Weight: 315 pounds
Numbers
- Vertical jump: 25 inches
- Broad jump: 8 feet, 4 inches
- Bench press: 18 reps
- 40-yard dash: 5.58, 5.61 (unofficial)
Kicker Anders Carlson
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 5 inches
- Weight: 219 pounds
Numbers
- DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash
On how much brother and Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson helped prepare him for the draft: "Yeah, from the big stuff to the small stuff, telling me small little tips. It’s been helpful, especially at the combine I would say as well. But, you know, he’s a huge role model for me and I’m thankful for him."
Offensive lineman Brandon Council
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 3⅜ inches
- Weight: 302 pounds
Numbers
- Vertical jump: 29½ inches
- Broad jump: 8 feet, 3 inches
- Bench press: 29 reps
- 40-yard dash: 5.43, 4.42 (unofficial)
On shedding 20-plus pounds: "The biggest thing was getting my body right coming into this so I could play at the highest level possible. So I took that in full consideration and did what I needed to do to get where I needed to be."
Edge rusher Derick Hall
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
- Weight: 254 pounds
Numbers
- DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash
On where he'll be watching the NFL Draft: "I'll be at home. I have a venue with my family, a whole lot of friends, people who have been there along the way and supporting me. I'll be down in Gulfport. So, if any of y'all want to come down, just let me know."
Wide receiver Shedrick Jackson
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 1⅙ inches
- Weight: 193 pounds
Numbers
- Vertical jump: 38½ inches
- Broad jump: 11 feet, 2 inches
- Bench press: 13 reps
- 40-yard dash: 4.25 (unofficial)
On his 40-yard dash time: "It was a good feeling. Feel like I could have did a little bit better but it’s decent."
Defensive lineman Morris Joseph Jr.
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 1¼ inches
- Weight: 280 pounds
Numbers
- Vertical jump: 30 inches
- Broad jump: 8 feet, 11 inches
- Bench press: 19 reps
- 40-yard dash: 5.09, 5.03 (unofficial)
Edge rusher Eku Leota
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 3⅙ inches
- Weight: 263 pounds
Numbers
- DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash
Wide receiver Caylin Newton*
* — Newton, who graduated from Auburn, played the 2022 season at William & Mary
Measurements
- Height: 5 feet, 10½ inches
- Weight: 206 pounds
Numbers
- Vertical jump: 31 inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches
- Bench press: 13 reps
- 40-yard dash: 4.52 (unofficial)
On coming back to Auburn: “It was awesome to come see this new facility. I’m pretty jealous, just like Shed, Tank—all these guys. We walked back in here lost, looking around at the million dollar facility, but it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool to look back and see what you left the younger generation.”
Linebacker Owen Pappoe
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, ⅙ inches
- Weight: 224 pounds
Numbers
- DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash
On his NFL Combine showing: "Ever since after the Combine, (I've) been getting a lot of calls from different teams, whole bunch of different meetings and stuff. Traction's been picking up a lot."
Tight end John Samuel Shenker
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 2¾ inches
- Weight: 242 pounds
Numbers
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inches
- Bench press: 27 reps:
- 40-yard dash: 4.53 (unofficial)
Defensive end Colby Wooden
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
- Weight: 278 pounds
Numbers
- DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash
On what Auburn means to him: "Auburn has meant family. I love every time I come back, it's like I never left. (Someone will say), 'What you doing?' You know, treating me like their own, and I love it. I was taking it in as I came back on Friday, like I'm just blessed to say I chose the right school."
Offensive lineman Kilian Zierer
Measurements
- Height: 6 feet, 7⅙ inches
- Weight: 307 pounds
Numbers
- Vertical jump: 27 inches
- Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches