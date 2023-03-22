While former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton’s return to the Plains highlighted the program’s 2023 Pro Day, 14 former Tigers participated in Tuesday’s event, including standout NFL Draft prospects like running back Tank Bigsby and edge rusher Derick Hall.

Here's a rundown and all 14 participants' measurements and results:

Running back Tank Bigsby

Measurements

Height: 5 feet, 11½ inches

Weight: 215 pounds

Numbers

40-yard dash: 4.45 (unofficial)

Did not participate (DNP) in vertical jump, broad jump or bench press

On what he wanted to accomplish at Auburn’s Pro Day: “I just wanted to show the world that I can catch the ball, I can run routes. That I can run fast. That was my agenda. They kept asking me why I'm not doing shuttle, why I'm not doing jumping over again. Because I feel like, me personally, that's not football. I feel like if I came out here and did what I had to do on the football field and show that I can catch the ball, I can run routes, I can move, I can get out my cuts and stuff like that — that's football to me.”

Defensive end Marcus Bragg

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 3⅝ inches

Weight: 237 pounds

Numbers

Vertical jump: 27½ inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches

Bench press: 19 reps

40-yard dash: 5.08, 5.11 (unofficial)

Defensive tackle Marquis Burks

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 2¼ inches

Weight: 315 pounds

Numbers

Vertical jump: 25 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 4 inches

Bench press: 18 reps

40-yard dash: 5.58, 5.61 (unofficial)

Kicker Anders Carlson

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 219 pounds

Numbers

DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash

On how much brother and Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson helped prepare him for the draft: "Yeah, from the big stuff to the small stuff, telling me small little tips. It’s been helpful, especially at the combine I would say as well. But, you know, he’s a huge role model for me and I’m thankful for him."

Offensive lineman Brandon Council

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 3⅜ inches

Weight: 302 pounds

Numbers

Vertical jump: 29½ inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 3 inches

Bench press: 29 reps

40-yard dash: 5.43, 4.42 (unofficial)

On shedding 20-plus pounds: "The biggest thing was getting my body right coming into this so I could play at the highest level possible. So I took that in full consideration and did what I needed to do to get where I needed to be."

Edge rusher Derick Hall

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 254 pounds

Numbers

DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash

On where he'll be watching the NFL Draft: "I'll be at home. I have a venue with my family, a whole lot of friends, people who have been there along the way and supporting me. I'll be down in Gulfport. So, if any of y'all want to come down, just let me know."

Wide receiver Shedrick Jackson

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 1⅙ inches

Weight: 193 pounds

Numbers

Vertical jump: 38½ inches

Broad jump: 11 feet, 2 inches

Bench press: 13 reps

40-yard dash: 4.25 (unofficial)

On his 40-yard dash time: "It was a good feeling. Feel like I could have did a little bit better but it’s decent."

Defensive lineman Morris Joseph Jr.

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 1¼ inches

Weight: 280 pounds

Numbers

Vertical jump: 30 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 11 inches

Bench press: 19 reps

40-yard dash: 5.09, 5.03 (unofficial)

Edge rusher Eku Leota

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 3⅙ inches

Weight: 263 pounds

Numbers

DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash

Wide receiver Caylin Newton*

* — Newton, who graduated from Auburn, played the 2022 season at William & Mary

Measurements

Height: 5 feet, 10½ inches

Weight: 206 pounds

Numbers

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

Bench press: 13 reps

40-yard dash: 4.52 (unofficial)

On coming back to Auburn: “It was awesome to come see this new facility. I’m pretty jealous, just like Shed, Tank—all these guys. We walked back in here lost, looking around at the million dollar facility, but it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool to look back and see what you left the younger generation.”

Linebacker Owen Pappoe

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, ⅙ inches

Weight: 224 pounds

Numbers

DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash

On his NFL Combine showing: "Ever since after the Combine, (I've) been getting a lot of calls from different teams, whole bunch of different meetings and stuff. Traction's been picking up a lot."

Tight end John Samuel Shenker

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 2¾ inches

Weight: 242 pounds

Numbers

Vertical jump: 29 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inches

Bench press: 27 reps:

40-yard dash: 4.53 (unofficial)

Defensive end Colby Wooden

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 278 pounds

Numbers

DNP in vertical or broad jump, bench press or 40-yard dash

On what Auburn means to him: "Auburn has meant family. I love every time I come back, it's like I never left. (Someone will say), 'What you doing?' You know, treating me like their own, and I love it. I was taking it in as I came back on Friday, like I'm just blessed to say I chose the right school."

Offensive lineman Kilian Zierer

Measurements

Height: 6 feet, 7⅙ inches

Weight: 307 pounds

Numbers

Vertical jump: 27 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches