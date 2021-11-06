Fumble-return touchdown seals Auburn’s fate in loss to Texas A&M

While the Auburn offense continued to sputter, Texas A&M found a spark late in the third quarter.

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada delivered the biggest play of the game by firing deep and connecting with wide receiver Caleb Chapman for a 49-yard gain. The Aggies got as far as the Auburn 4-yard line before penalties and a big hit on Calzada led to the drive stalling out and Small nailing the go-ahead field goal with 3:39 left until the fourth.

Calzada ended the day 15-of-29 for 192 yards and also rushed twice for eight yards. On the Auburn side, Nix was 20-of-41 for 153 yards and rushed seven times for a loss of 11 yards.

While the Tigers held the Aggies back for most of the game, senior linebacker Chandler Wooten explained their efforts only mean so much given the result.

"We think we came out in this one and did some pretty good things tonight.," said Wooten, who had four tackles. "Obviously the ultimate goal is to win, so obviously we could have did more in all three phases."

Small stretched Texas A&M’s lead to six with 13:40 left in the contest courtesy a 47-yard field goal. The Aggies’ kick left the window open for the Tigers, which promptly slammed shut once Clemons made his play.