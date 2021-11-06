Fumble-return touchdown seals Auburn’s fate in loss to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — All Auburn quarterback Bo Nix could do was watch as the Tigers’ chances against Texas A&M slipped away.
Nix was trying to lead a rally early in the fourth quarter Saturday when the junior quarterback scrambled to his left. As he tried to evade Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy, Nix fumbled before Peevy brought him to the ground, leaving the ball completely up for grabs.
Peevy’s teammate, fellow defensive lineman Michael Clemons, scooped up the ball and bolted toward the end zone. Nix did his best to pursue the play only to be levelled by the Aggies’ convoy, which left Nix watching harmlessly from the turf as Clemons found pay-dirt.
Clemons’ 24-yard fumble-return touchdown closed the book on No. 12 Auburn in a 20-3 loss to No. 13 Texas A&M. The defensive score was the last insult in a trip to College Station the Tigers would like to forget, as Auburn failed to move the ball effectively on Texas A&M despite a herculean effort by the Tigers’ defense.
"I just don’t think we found that play, that momentum, that spark to really get us — on the offensive side in particular — to get us going," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said.
Auburn's 3 points was its lowest scoring output since being shut out against Alabama in the 2012 Iron Bowl. The Tigers' 226 total yards was their lowest since mustering 216 against Georgia in 2020.
Clemons’ scoop-and-score put Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) over the top and brought an abrupt end to a rough three-play possession for Auburn (6-3, 4-2 SEC).
Trailing the Aggies 9-3 with less than 14 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Auburn got the drive going with Tank Bigsby’s 10-yard run before things went sideways.
A would-be reverse flea-flicker from wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson back to Nix led to a fumble, which Nix carefully scooped up then fired toward Johnson on an incomplete pass that simply avoided disaster.
Unfortunately for Nix and the Tigers, disaster was waiting just one play away.
Clemons’ touchdown was the difference maker in a game that featured all defense and only small spurts of offense from either side.
The Tigers and the Aggies struggled mightily to maintain any offensive rhythm in the first half, and the results spoke for themselves. Texas A&M’s Seth Small hit a 21-yard field goal and Anders Carlson nailed a 32-yarder in the first quarter, but after that neither squad managed another point before halftime.
"Sometimes you just have those days," said Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker, who had four receptions for 50 yards. "You hope that when you have these slow days you can fight through it and scratch off some more points then we did, but that was the outcome today."
While the Auburn offense continued to sputter, Texas A&M found a spark late in the third quarter.
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada delivered the biggest play of the game by firing deep and connecting with wide receiver Caleb Chapman for a 49-yard gain. The Aggies got as far as the Auburn 4-yard line before penalties and a big hit on Calzada led to the drive stalling out and Small nailing the go-ahead field goal with 3:39 left until the fourth.
Calzada ended the day 15-of-29 for 192 yards and also rushed twice for eight yards. On the Auburn side, Nix was 20-of-41 for 153 yards and rushed seven times for a loss of 11 yards.
While the Tigers held the Aggies back for most of the game, senior linebacker Chandler Wooten explained their efforts only mean so much given the result.
"We think we came out in this one and did some pretty good things tonight.," said Wooten, who had four tackles. "Obviously the ultimate goal is to win, so obviously we could have did more in all three phases."
Small stretched Texas A&M’s lead to six with 13:40 left in the contest courtesy a 47-yard field goal. The Aggies’ kick left the window open for the Tigers, which promptly slammed shut once Clemons made his play.
Small tacked on a 37-yard field goal with 3:15 to go to pad the Aggies' lead late.
Auburn returns to action Saturday at home against Mississippi State. For Harsin, the matchup with the Bulldogs provides an opportunity for the Tigers to fix what held them back in College Station.
"It’s time to get back to work," Shenker said Harsin told the team. "It’s a team game, both sides had flaws but it’s back to work tomorrow. We’ll get back tonight and rest up and then come tomorrow, it's time to go to work."