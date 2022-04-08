Fundraiser for Klein family raises more than $60,000 in a day

More than $60,000 has been raised in a day for Loachapoka coach and former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized and is “fighting for his life.”

Supporters are still raising money for Klein and his family, namely his wife Adrienne and their three young boys, Cannon, Coley and Clayton.

Klein played at Auburn from 1999-2001 and teaches and coaches at nearby Loachapoka High School, where he serves as the school’s baseball coach and football offensive coordinator.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was posted Thursday and on Friday it had reached $66,694 through 538 donations. Supporters set a goal for $100,000.

“This is one of my favorite teachers when I was a student at Loachapoka High School,” posted one of the donors on the page, signed Steffon Searcy. “My prayers are with you Coach Klein and your family.”

Klein’s lower back pain led to an MRI which revealed “spots” on his lower back, the fundraiser organizer Heather Kinder shared.

Former Auburn teammates Ben Leard and Cole Cubelic shared the fundraiser on Wednesday, both saying the situation is dire for Klein.

“Please share and consider supporting Jeff’s family!” Leard posted to Twitter. “Our teammate and friend needs your prayers and support as he fights for his life. The Klein family needs our help!”

Cubelic posted: “My friend and teammate is fighting for his life. His beautiful family needs our help. Please consider donating if you can and please share!”

