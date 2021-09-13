Fundraiser set up after father of Auburn tight end Luke Deal is diagnosed with ALS

As Auburn’s starting center, Nick Brahms’ job is to protect and take care of his teammates on the field.

He’s taking that role off the field now, as well.

After Auburn tight end Luke Deal and his family learned that Deal’s father Chris was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Brahms created a GoFundMe fundraiser on Monday in the hopes of relieving some of the financial burden for the family.

“Let’s show the Deal Family what the AUBURN FAMILY is all about,” Brahms said on the GoFundMe’s page. “Let’s help relieve as much of the financial burden of the medical needs that Chris will need as ALS progresses as possible.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It is a progressive disease that causes the loss of muscle control over time.

After the GoFundMe was posted, numerous Auburn football teammates shared the link or retweeted Brahms’ post. Team captains Owen Pappoe and Chandler Wooten made separate posts about the GoFundMe on social media, as did Tate Johnson, Shaun Shivers and Zakoby McClain.