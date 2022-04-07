Fundraiser set up for Jeff Klein; Loachapoka coach, former Auburn quarterback hospitalized and ‘fighting for his life’

Loved ones are raising money for the family of Loachapoka coach and teacher Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.

Klein is in the hospital after back pain led to an MRI which revealed “spots” on his lower back, according to the GoFundMe page set up online Thursday.

Klein played quarterback at Auburn from 1999-2001. He coaches baseball at Loachapoka and is the football team’s offensive coordinator.

Klein is married to his wife Adrienne and has three young sons: Cannon, Coley and Clayton — the youngest of whom turns one-year-old in May.

“Jeff’s condition has rapidly become more drastic and equally challenging to the doctors since his admittance,” reads the GoFundMe post, written by Heather Kinder.

“There are still a lot of unknowns about future conditions and outcomes at this point. What we do know is that Jeff and Adrienne will have a long, difficult road ahead of them. This road will be paved with an unknown amount of financial hardships and other burdens placed on each family member.”

Klein is being treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional in Georgia.

His former Auburn teammate and current ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic posted to Twitter: “My friend and teammate is fighting for his life. His beautiful family needs our help. Please consider donating if you can and please share!”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.