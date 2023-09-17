If the Cal game was Rivaldo Fairweather’s coming out party, Saturday against Samford was another celebration.

Fairweather was targeted early and often in the win, finishing with five catches on all five of his targets — seemingly cementing his place in the passing game as a weapon for Auburn.

“It was great,” Fairweather said. “It gives the offensive coordinators, the coaches and the quarterback trust in me that anytime you throw it my way, I’m going to come down with it.”

The transfer tight end from FIU didn’t have a catch the last time he was in Jordan-Hare Stadium against UMass, but against Samford, he caught a pass on Auburn’s first offensive series, and two more on the second.

In Auburn’s final drive of the first half, Thorne converted a fourth-and-one, then connected with Fairweather deep downfield on the next play for a 41-yard gain to the 3-yard line. It was the biggest yardage gain of the night for the Tigers.

As Auburn begins to focus on a trip to Texas A&M next week, it could not be a better time for the pass-catchers to be settling in.

“It was a great call by the offensive coordinator. I told Payton, ‘You just throw it up and I’ll go get it, man.’ Me and Payton, we’ve got the chemistry,” Fairweather said. “He trusts me to come down with that play every time.”

It was a play the two spent a lot of time on in the offseason, and while fans not have seen that time and energy, Fairweather was happy to see it click.

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Tigers’ first night game, that completion had Fairweather feeling the energy from his teammates and the fans cheering him on. “I get real pumped up,” Fairweather said. “I got up and looked at the crowd and it was like ‘Oh, it’s getting real.’”

Fairweather’s other plays weren’t as explosive, but displayed the newfound confidence the coaching staff has in him. On that second series, one reception failed to gain and a six-yard catch on third-and-five gave the Tigers a first down. That drive stalled and there was a turnover on downs.

Coming out of the locker room, Fairweather had a six-yard reception in Auburn’s second play of the second half, one of 12 plays with positive yardage in the 13-play drive.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, Fairweather has the size to compete against defenses of any size. His five receptions went for an average of 11.4 yards and although he exploded for 41 yards on one of those plays, he was effective on short throws as well and could be a reliable target when the Tigers need to convert.

Auburn did not even target Fairweather until late in the second quarter at Cal.

But Fairweather caught the game-winning touchdown, when Auburn was down 10-7 and on second-and-goal midway through the fourth quarter, and Thorne lofted up a fade to Fairweather that was caught for the go-ahead score.

“I’m ready to show everybody out there that I can do it versus anybody,” Fairweather said. “I’m really excited for our offense and our team to go try and get the dub and be 4-0.”

In addition to Fairweather taking advantage of the passes coming his way, it was a big night for his quarterback — Thorne went 24-of-23 in his pass attempts for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

After a 9-of-14 night from Thorne for just 94 yards at Cal, he seemed to finally find his footing against the Bulldogs.

“It means a lot to me. I’m really happy that I’ve gained trust from the coaches, and especially the head coach, to put the ball in my hands,” Fairweather said. “He trusts me with the ball in SEC play now so it’s time to get real.”