GAME-CHANGER: Auburn gymnastics signs world champion Sunisa Lee

World champion and six-time U.S. national team member Sunisa Lee has signed with the Auburn gymnastics team, marking a game-changing moment for the program by bringing her elite ability to Auburn Arena.

Lee won team gold alongside Simone Biles and other sport superstars as part of the U.S. national team’s starting five at the 2019 World Championships in Germany.

“Sunisa is most likely the most decorated gymnast to ever sign with Auburn,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a statement. “The Auburn Family will absolutely love to watch Suni compete in the orange and blue.”

Lee won silver on the floor and bronze on the bars in Germany, after winning gold on the bars at the U.S. National Championships earlier in 2019.

Lee won silver at the national championships in the individual all-around, behind only Biles.

Last March, she led the U.S. to team gold at the Jeloso Trophy event in Italy, winning the all-around while capturing gold on the bars and the floor.

Lee officially inked her letter of intent with Auburn on Wednesday. Wednesday marked the opening of this year’s signing period for all NCAA sports outside of football and basketball.