GAME ON: Auburn wins, Kentucky wins, and stage officially set for Saturday showdown

The stage is finally set.
After Auburn’s 83-60 drubbing of Georgia Wednesday, along with Kentucky’s 64-58 escape over Texas A&M, the Tigers and Wildcats are finally officially on their collision course.
And if the stakes weren’t already high enough: It’ll be the first time that Auburn Arena has hosted a matchup between two top-12 opponents.
So even before the opening tip, history will be made Saturday at Auburn Arena.
For the Tigers, they are the owners of a 14-game win streak and are currently ranked at No. 2 in the nation.
They’ll put it all be on the line Saturday at noon against No. 12 Kentucky in a nationally televised game on CBS.
“It’ll be a clash of the titans, that’s for sure,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after Wednesday night’s win.
And along with extending their win streak, a win for the Tigers would almost certainly secure the program’s first-ever No. 1 ranking in the next AP poll. Auburn stands No. 2 in the AP poll and trails top-ranked Gonzaga by only four points in the poll’s calculation.
This is only the sixth ever top-12 matchup in Auburn men’s basketball history.
Auburn has the chance to win it for the first time: The Tigers have played in five top-12 matchups before but lost all of them.
“Look, we have to step up in a huge way for Kentucky,” Pearl said. “I think it’s one of the best teams John’s had in years.”
Two of those other top-12 games have been against Kentucky. Auburn hosted Kentucky in a top-12 showdown back in 1987 in Beard-Eaves Coliseum and faced them on the road again in 1999.
Bruce Pearl’s Tigers have only been a part of one of these games, with Auburn falling to Duke 78-72 back in 2018. However, no one on Auburn’s current roster was on the team the last time the Tigers faced off in a showdown of this magnitude per the polls.
Now that the Tigers have taken care of business against Georgia, they can turn their full attention to the upcoming clash with Kentucky.
“We didn’t talk about Kentucky at all coming into this game,” said Auburn guard Wendell Green. “We always took it one game at a time. Now, our focus has shifted to Kentucky.”
Here’s every previous top-12 game in Auburn men’s basketball history:
- Jan. 3, 1987: No. 11 Kentucky at No. 5 Auburn; Kentucky won 63-60
- Jan. 20, 1999: No. 6 Auburn at No. 7 Kentucky; Kentucky won 72-62
- Nov. 27, 1999: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 7 Stanford; Stanford won 67-58
- Feb. 27, 2000: No. 8 Auburn at No. 9 Florida; Florida won 88-59
- Nov. 20, 2018: No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 1 Duke in Maui; Duke won 78-72