GAME ON: Auburn wins, Kentucky wins, and stage officially set for Saturday showdown

Auburn has the chance to win it for the first time: The Tigers have played in five top-12 matchups before but lost all of them.

“Look, we have to step up in a huge way for Kentucky,” Pearl said. “I think it’s one of the best teams John’s had in years.”

Two of those other top-12 games have been against Kentucky. Auburn hosted Kentucky in a top-12 showdown back in 1987 in Beard-Eaves Coliseum and faced them on the road again in 1999.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers have only been a part of one of these games, with Auburn falling to Duke 78-72 back in 2018. However, no one on Auburn’s current roster was on the team the last time the Tigers faced off in a showdown of this magnitude per the polls.

Now that the Tigers have taken care of business against Georgia, they can turn their full attention to the upcoming clash with Kentucky.

“We didn’t talk about Kentucky at all coming into this game,” said Auburn guard Wendell Green. “We always took it one game at a time. Now, our focus has shifted to Kentucky.”

Here’s every previous top-12 game in Auburn men’s basketball history:

Jan. 3, 1987: No. 11 Kentucky at No. 5 Auburn; Kentucky won 63-60

Jan. 20, 1999: No. 6 Auburn at No. 7 Kentucky; Kentucky won 72-62

Nov. 27, 1999: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 7 Stanford; Stanford won 67-58

Feb. 27, 2000: No. 8 Auburn at No. 9 Florida; Florida won 88-59

Nov. 20, 2018: No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 1 Duke in Maui; Duke won 78-72