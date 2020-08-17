Georgia early, Iron Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend; Auburn’s full 2020 schedule released

Auburn’s epic with Alabama in the Iron Bowl will come on Thanksgiving weekend with tradition, but the Tigers’ rivalry showdown with Georgia comes early in the new 2020 SEC season overhauled by the conference.

The season opens when Auburn hosts Kentucky on Sept. 26. Then Auburn travels to play at Georgia in just the second game of the season on Oct. 3.

Auburn and Alabama will not play in the season finale, instead playing second-to-last with one more game after that.

The SEC released full schedules for all member schools including Auburn on Monday night to go with its 10-game plan to play.

Auburn opened fall practice earlier Monday, on the same day as the first of class on campus.

The SEC earlier canceled all non-conference games and moved to an unconventional conference-only schedule to give itself flexibility to postpone or move games as needed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Auburn’s full new schedule is below:

Sept. 26: Kentucky at Auburn

Oct. 3: Auburn at Georgia

Oct. 10: Arkansas at Auburn

Oct. 17: Auburn at South Carolina