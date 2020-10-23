During his time as an Auburn linebacker, Deshaun Davis never hesitated to speak up when he felt it was necessary.

Davis made a name for himself not only for his outstanding play in the middle of the Tigers’ defense but also his knack for being a leader that teammates could turn to. A team captain and an All-SEC linebacker as a senior in 2018, Davis was an instrumental piece on the Tigers’ defense and became someone willing and able to set the tone each and every Saturday.

Davis had a reputation as someone the other players could rely on when times got tough. Even now that he’s two years removed from playing for the Tigers, he’s still eager to guide Auburn’s players when he feels they need answers.

Davis admitted it was tough last season to watch Auburn on TV knowing all he could do was bark orders at a television set that couldn’t answer back. He said it’s been easier this year to get used to the setup, but the Tigers’ recent struggles have made watching harder than he expected.

Davis messaged Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant after the loss to Georgia to let him know the Tigers’ performance against the Bulldogs was subpar. The Tigers’ 2-2 start to the 2020 season hasn’t sat right with many — including Davis, who isn’t afraid to let his thoughts be known in order to help his alma mater get things fixed.

“I wrote [Big Kat] on Snapchat and said, 'Bro, that's not the standard. Get it fixed.' He said, 'We're going to get it right, big bro.' I said, 'I believe in you. Go handle it,'” Davis said. “It’s going to take some leadership. That comes from the players — the star players on the team who actually have a voice — and it comes from the coaching staff instilling in those guys that they are talented and that they do still believe in them.

“It's going to take some leadership from those players to just come together and realize that they're fighting for something more than themselves, and that's that Auburn logo that's on their helmet and that name that's on the back of their jersey. You're trying to leave a legacy no matter who you are.”

Don’t mistake Davis’ passion for his school as an instance of a former star clinging to his past. It’s more the story of a former Tiger who’s been there, experienced that and wants to show those who are following in his footsteps what to do.

Davis endured a pair of slow starts with Auburn in his junior and senior year, as the Tigers started 5-2 in 2017 and 4-3 in 2018. During those years, he said he never hesitated to call a players-only meeting in which he made it clear that it was on the players and the players alone to turn things around.

Davis didn’t limit his message in those meetings to his fellow defenders, either. He said he frequently called on Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham — going so far as grabbing him and bringing him to the front of the room — to make the point that no player was above being challenged. Davis took plenty of criticism from teammates too, and when players such as defensive end Marlon Davidson called on him to bring the energy he took it to heart.

Davis stressed the importance of putting ego and pride aside in those situations, something he wants to see with the current Tigers do more often.

“To still keep everything player-oriented, I stepped up and I challenged a lot of players that I knew needed to step up for us to win. I'm not necessarily giving any names, but on this team there's a lot of guys who have to step up their play because they have to be on the field,” Davis said. “If those guys don't step up and those guys aren't challenged — not by the coaches but by their peers — if there's not any pressure by their peers to step up their game and go to a next level, then who can you trust and believe in?”

Davis was a part of some true turnarounds at Auburn, including in 2017 when the team rallied from that 5-2 start, won five straight and played for the SEC title. As drastic as that change of pace was, he pointed to a moment the next season as his favorite as a Tiger.

Auburn was 5-3 when it hosted Texas A&M on November 3, 2018, and with 8:40 to go in the game the Tigers trailed 24-14 and were treated to a chorus of boos as another offensive drive stalled out. Davis said before the defense returned to the field that the players acknowledged how embarrassing the situation was and that they were willing to do whatever to prevent yet another loss.

Three plays later, defensive back Noah Igbinoghene intercepted a pass to set up a short field, which the offense took advantage of with a touchdown. The Aggies pieced together another promising drive before the Tigers’ defense came through and forced a punt with a little over two minutes to go. Stidham delivered like Davis had asked him to do so many times behind closed doors by connecting with Seth Williams on the 11-yard go-ahead touchdown.

One more stop by the Auburn defense, and it was over.

“That was my most proudest moment. It all comes down to the players making it up in their mind that this isn't us. We have to play together. What am I doing wrong to hurt my team or to not put my team in position to be more successful?” Davis said. “Those guys have to look in the mirror and say, 'Is it me? What can I do better?' And move on that evaluation. I'm pretty sure you'll see a better Auburn team.”

Davis has bounced around a few NFL practice squads since being drafted in 2019 and still maintains hopes of landing on another roster. He signed a contract with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, but since the league’s season was canceled the 24-year-old has started his own gym, The Fitness Lab, back home in Mobile.

Whether Davis winds up a few hours away or moves north of the border, he’s made it apparent that Auburn will always have a place in his heart. It’s why he didn’t hesitate to challenge Bryant to step up his game, and it’s why he wants to share his insight to ensure the Tigers get back on track.

“Some of those guys that are on that team, they've played with me. They've seen firsthand how to react with the situation not just with words but with total and complete action. I care for Auburn too much because of the position that it's put me in right now in my life to go out and embarrass that university,” Davis said. “As former players, it hurts to watch somebody run for the ball for eight yards a carry like Georgia. It hurts for you to lose to a South Carolina team who shouldn't even be at your practice facility. It's frustrating man, and they need to know that we care.”