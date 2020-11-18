'Get rolling again': Auburn looks to return to form after unexpected break

Malzahn explained the Tigers are ready to play. That much was clear from offensive guard Tashawn Manning, who is eager to show the offensive line can continue making strides.

Manning and his teammates up front were rolling coming off the LSU game when the break began. Now, it’s his mission as well as his teammates’ to pick up right where they left off.

“Honestly, I believe we’re all just ready to get back out there and get rolling again. We ended on a roll, and we’re ready to get back on it,” Manning said. “[It’s] just making sure we’re studying our film, practicing hard and playing as one as much as we can.”

Auburn safety Jordyn Peters added that returning to practice last Friday hasn’t been too hectic, especially given the challenge was nothing new. The Tigers paused fall camp at one point due to several positive cases, after which the team returned to activities as normal in preparation for the coming season.

Peters explained facing adversity comes with the territory, adding the players pride themselves in adjusting to it. As far as who has led the charge as the Tigers finally get ready for another game, Peters made it clear there’s too many to count.