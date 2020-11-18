'Get rolling again': Auburn looks to return to form after unexpected break

What a long, strange trip November has been for the Auburn Tigers.
After going through a scheduled bye week then having last week’s game at Mississippi State postponed, the Tigers’ long lull between games will finally end Saturday when the team takes on Tennessee. Their showdown with the Volunteers will come 21 days after their last game, a 48-11 victory over LSU.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn knows the break between games was anything but conventional. When you’re trying to play football in 2020, Malzahn pointed out Monday, very little winds up being conventional.
“It's been a very interesting two weeks with the COVID issues we've dealt with, with the game cancellations. Having two straight off weeks. We're looking forward to playing at home, looking forward to playing Tennessee,” Malzahn said. “We did play our best game against LSU, and we need to keep building on that. What we're telling our guys is we need to play our best game again. But looking forward to playing at home. Excited that it will be a night game. Really encouraging our students to bring their A-game. I think it's got a chance to be a really good one.”
Malzahn spoke about his players getting back into a rhythm after last week’s game being postponed on top of several team activities being canceled due to positive coronavirus cases. He pointed to the lead-up before the game as crucial, adding that the players settling in the routine and knowing when to flip the switch to get ready will be pivotal.
Malzahn explained the Tigers are ready to play. That much was clear from offensive guard Tashawn Manning, who is eager to show the offensive line can continue making strides.
Manning and his teammates up front were rolling coming off the LSU game when the break began. Now, it’s his mission as well as his teammates’ to pick up right where they left off.
“Honestly, I believe we’re all just ready to get back out there and get rolling again. We ended on a roll, and we’re ready to get back on it,” Manning said. “[It’s] just making sure we’re studying our film, practicing hard and playing as one as much as we can.”
Auburn safety Jordyn Peters added that returning to practice last Friday hasn’t been too hectic, especially given the challenge was nothing new. The Tigers paused fall camp at one point due to several positive cases, after which the team returned to activities as normal in preparation for the coming season.
Peters explained facing adversity comes with the territory, adding the players pride themselves in adjusting to it. As far as who has led the charge as the Tigers finally get ready for another game, Peters made it clear there’s too many to count.
“We pride ourselves on this team, we really call ourselves a team full of leaders. We don't have one or two leaders. We have a team full of leaders, Peters said. “We always pride ourselves on telling our next teammate to lead the next one. If you're down one day, the next one pick you up. And that's the best way to be as a team, and we feel like that's the best way to move forward and be the best that we can possibly be, is for everybody to take accountability for themselves and each other.”
The lingering question is who will and won’t be helping Peters and Manning on Saturday.
Malzahn wouldn’t go into specifics Monday, saying “there’ll be a few” who would not be able to participate against the Volunteers due to either positive coronavirus tests or contact tracing. He also declined to say whether those being held out were starters or not, though he did say the team has not had any positive tests since they reported the 10th player tested positive last Wednesday.
Malzahn’s team will likely have some new faces stepping up Saturday, but the challenge of doing that is far from new for the Tigers. Even if Auburn has to go without certain players, their head coach made it a point to relish the chance to finally play again.
“The best thing about it is we’re back in a game-week routine. We’re playing a team that I think is a talented team. A team that came in here and gave us a very, very tough loss two years ago for the older guys that were a part of that,” Malzahn said. “We’re ready to get back on the field, especially playing at home and playing at night and playing against a team we’re looking forward to playing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!