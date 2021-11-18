‘Get the job done’: Auburn's offense gears up for quarterback TJ Finley's first start

Entering Saturday’s game, quarterback TJ Finley understands all eyes are on him.
Having said that, the sophomore knows he cannot win the game on his own.
Finley spoke Wednesday about settling in as the Tigers’ quarterback and how his teammates have eased his burden of taking the reins from injured starter Bo Nix. Finley explained he doesn’t feel an immense amount of pressure because not only has he been preparing as if he was the starter but also because of the teammates surrounding him.
“Those guys have been rallying behind me this week, and they’re supporting me as we go out throughout this stage of not having our starting quarterback,” Finley said. “They’re helping me, they’re lifting me up, giving me confidence and things of the nature. That means a lot to me that they trust in me that I can go out there and get the job done.”
Finley’s head coach and teammates made it clear he isn’t taking on this challenge alone.
Bryan Harsin told reporters Monday he expected some of the Tigers’ veterans to step up their game this week given Finley’s newfound burden. Senior center Nick Brahms, who was one of the players Harsin specifically named, explained he can help Finley with checking pre-snap with certain plays.
Brahms added he needs to limit his errors and the entire offensive line has to protect Finley to set him up for success against the Gamecocks.
"TJ's done a good job really taking control of the offense. [He’s been] Preparing for times like these where he has to kind of step in and be a starter,” Brahms said. “I think he's done a great job doing that and really communicating with us. Really, he's done a really good job.”
Finley spoke about the importance of Auburn’s run game Saturday, saying it’s crucial the Tigers dominate the line of scrimmage and that he had the utmost confidence in the Tigers’ ability to ignite their ground game. He also lauded Auburn’s sophomore receivers Kobe Hudson and Ja’Varrius Johnson, saying the duo are part of a special group at wide receiver that Finley believes still hasn’t shown what it’s truly capable of doing.
Finley explained the last few days haven’t been overwhelming given his preparation that’s gone back to when he first got to Auburn. That process, of course, has been made easier thanks to his teammates.
Finley said running back Tank Bigsby started recruiting him to Auburn after a chance encounter this summer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and along the way Hudson and defensive end Colby Wooden did their parts to get Finley to Auburn and help him settle in.
After spending most the season as the backup, Finley is now entrusted to lead his teammates through their final two regular-season games. While the pressure is firmly on Finley, he made it clear he’s not stressing himself out with his own expectations.