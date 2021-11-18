‘Get the job done’: Auburn's offense gears up for quarterback TJ Finley's first start

Entering Saturday’s game, quarterback TJ Finley understands all eyes are on him.

Having said that, the sophomore knows he cannot win the game on his own.

Finley spoke Wednesday about settling in as the Tigers’ quarterback and how his teammates have eased his burden of taking the reins from injured starter Bo Nix. Finley explained he doesn’t feel an immense amount of pressure because not only has he been preparing as if he was the starter but also because of the teammates surrounding him.

“Those guys have been rallying behind me this week, and they’re supporting me as we go out throughout this stage of not having our starting quarterback,” Finley said. “They’re helping me, they’re lifting me up, giving me confidence and things of the nature. That means a lot to me that they trust in me that I can go out there and get the job done.”

Finley’s head coach and teammates made it clear he isn’t taking on this challenge alone.

Bryan Harsin told reporters Monday he expected some of the Tigers’ veterans to step up their game this week given Finley’s newfound burden. Senior center Nick Brahms, who was one of the players Harsin specifically named, explained he can help Finley with checking pre-snap with certain plays.