'Get this thing rolling': Auburn takes care of Georgia for first SEC victory of season

After falling just short against Alabama last week, the Auburn Tigers had much better luck against another rival on Wednesday.
The Tigers made quick work of Georgia on the road, as Auburn jumped out to a comfortable lead then put the Bulldogs away early in the second half of a 95-77 victory. The win featured another strong performance from freshman guard Sharife Cooper, who recorded his first career double-double courtesy a career-high 28 points and 12 assists.
Auburn’s victory ended a four-game losing streak and gave the team its first SEC win of the season.
“I feel good. It’s more about the win that made me feel good,” said Cooper, who also had five rebounds and two steals in the win. “[It’s about] just getting on the right track, trying to get this thing rolling.”
Auburn (7-6, 1-4 SEC) seemed to be in trouble shortly after halftime, but when the game was up for grabs the Tigers stepped up and took total control.
Georgia (7-4, 0-4 SEC) rattled off seven unanswered points in the second half’s opening minutes when Auburn put the game away for good. Cooper, Allen Flanigan and JT Thor delivered five quick points, and while Georgia’s Toumani Camara answered with a free throw, it was just a brief break for the Tigers.
Dylan Cardwell delivered a dunk courtesy a well-timed bounce pass from Cooper before Jamal Johnson, Cooper and Thor all rattled off 3-pointers. In a little over three-and-a-half minutes of game time, the Tigers had stretched their lead from six points to 18.
From there, Auburn maintained control for the game’s final 14 minutes and led by as much as 23 in the second half in action. The defeat leaves Georgia with its fourth straight loss this season.
Auburn led for most of the first half but seemed in trouble during a Georgia scoring run that Cooper and company ultimately shut down in a big way.
Georgia whittled what was a 16-point Tigers lead down to six with 4:43 to go before halftime when Auburn heated back up. Cooper got the ball rolling with a layup then fired the ball on a fastbreak to Flanigan, who drilled the 3-pointer to build the Tigers’ lead back to nine.
After a missed shot by the Bulldogs, Cooper grabbed the defensive board then got the ball to Babatunde Akingbola, who came through with a layup.
Georgia answered Akingbola’s bucket courtesy P.J. Horne’s jumper when Cooper again delivered, this time with consecutive free throws to push Auburn’s lead to 40-29.
Another assist from Cooper — this time on Devan Cambridge’s basket — followed by Cooper’s layup on a fastbreak closed out a quick 12-2 scoring run that effectively stopped the Bulldogs in their tracks.
“A big factor in winning is just containing teams’ runs,” Cooper said. “It’s a game full of ups and downs and runs. The best teams can contain a run and make a run of their own. I feel like we did good with that today. We’re still building – building as a team – and I feel like we’ve got a good team here.”
It was that sort of night for Cooper, who was quiet offensively in the opening minutes before finally settling in. The freshman guard again looked comfortable in creating scoring opportunities for his teammates throughout the opening half, and by the break he was well on his way to his first career double-double thanks to eight points and eight assists.
Cooper was crucial to the Tigers holding off the Bulldogs, but he wasn’t alone in making it happen. The Tigers as a whole played aggressive defense through the first half, which saw Auburn rack up eight blocks as part of a stringent effort that left Georgia shooting 38 percent from the floor.
Auburn ended the contest with 14 blocks, good enough for the highest mark in Division I basketball this season and the Tigers’ first double-digit block game since its victory against Missouri in January 2017.
“[Coach Pearl said we] need to come out and play defense this game, so we locked in on that today and it showed,” said Cambridge, who tied Jaylin Williams with a team-high five blocks to go with 14 points and four rebounds. “We played a lot better today on the defense end – well, on both sides, but a lot on defense.”
The Bulldogs didn’t help themselves, either. Even when the game was still close, Georgia was woeful at the free-throw line and ended the loss by only going 17-of-34 from the charity stripe.
Auburn’s strong response right after halftime looked more like the way the Tigers opened the contest.
Johnson wasted little time in setting the tone for the road team, as he fired off a 3-pointer on Auburn’s opening possession to push the Tigers ahead. Horne answered with a 3 of his own before the Tigers took things over by building a 12-4 lead over the game’s first five minutes on the back of Cooper, Thor and Cardwell.
Thor started the contest much like he ended the loss to Alabama by delivering five of the Tigers’ first eight points. He was limited briefly due to early foul trouble but finished strong with 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field.
Wednesday’s performance was a welcomed sight for Auburn and Bruce Pearl, but the Tigers understand there’s little time to celebrate. The Tigers return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Kentucky, and Pearl realizes the team can’t rest on the road victory for very long.
“It's got a chance to be a confidence-builder, but all I’m looking at is Kentucky, at Arkansas, at South Carolina, Missouri at home. But this team is going to keep getting better,” Pearl said. “We've got a pissed-off Kentucky team coming in here on Saturday, so we've got to get ready.”