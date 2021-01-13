'Get this thing rolling': Auburn takes care of Georgia for first SEC victory of season

It was that sort of night for Cooper, who was quiet offensively in the opening minutes before finally settling in. The freshman guard again looked comfortable in creating scoring opportunities for his teammates throughout the opening half, and by the break he was well on his way to his first career double-double thanks to eight points and eight assists.

Cooper was crucial to the Tigers holding off the Bulldogs, but he wasn’t alone in making it happen. The Tigers as a whole played aggressive defense through the first half, which saw Auburn rack up eight blocks as part of a stringent effort that left Georgia shooting 38 percent from the floor.

Auburn ended the contest with 14 blocks, good enough for the highest mark in Division I basketball this season and the Tigers’ first double-digit block game since its victory against Missouri in January 2017.

“[Coach Pearl said we] need to come out and play defense this game, so we locked in on that today and it showed,” said Cambridge, who tied Jaylin Williams with a team-high five blocks to go with 14 points and four rebounds. “We played a lot better today on the defense end – well, on both sides, but a lot on defense.”